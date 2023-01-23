Klättermusen Asynja waterproof jacket reviewed

Klättermusen Asynja waterproof jacket, rrp £329

Advertisement

There are more hardy jackets in the comprehensive Klättermusen range for adventures in properly wild winter weather, but the Asynja is a fabulously lightweight (347g) waterproof coat that packs down very small, making it ideal for lobbing in a backpack just in case.

The breathable weatherproofing is suppled via Klättermusen’s proprietary technology Cutan, a three-layer system that includes an outer shell constructed from 100% recycled polyamide, which is silent (non crinkly) and offers plenty of stretch.

The Asynja is recommended for summer hikes, but with a hydrostatic head of 20,000mm (and a breathability rating of 20,000 g/m²) I felt completely comfortable testing this jacket well into autumn, and feel it’s capable of providing protection for most sea-level country walks all year round (especially if twinned with a good fleece on seriously cold days).

The hood has a small peak and is tightened with a single toggle on the back of the head, and it has a high collar with a lovely soft chin guard. There are two large hand pockets (big enough to take a sheet map), both with zips and storm flaps, positioned and angled for use with backpacks and harnesses. Cuffs can be quickly tightened with toggles (easier to use than Velcro), the back is long to protect your bum from the elements, and additional featured include front and rear reflectors. Review: Pat Kinsella

Facts at a glance:

RRP: £329

£329 Weight: 347g

347g Fabric: Cutan (with a 100% recycled polyester outer)

Cutan (with a 100% recycled polyester outer) Vents: None

None Hood: Peaked, with one point of adjustment

Peaked, with one point of adjustment Pockets: 2 large hand pockets

Ready to buy?

Also consider: Salewa Puez GTX Paclite Jacket, rrp £200

This highly waterproof jacket can cope with harsh weather, despite its low weight at 345g (just a fraction heavier than the Asynga jacket above). And the Puez GTX Paclite not only looks good, but is also made from 100% recycled Gore-Tex fabric. The fabric is very breathable – a good thing as there are no vents. There are two huge pockets and the peaked hood is easy to adjust. Review: Pat Kinsella

• Read our detailed review

Advertisement

Want more options?

We have a bunch of other waterproof jacket reviews – check them out!