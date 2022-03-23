Adidas Terrex Swift R3 GTX walking shoe review

Belying their sporty appearance, the Swift R3s are a shoe that’s tooled up go into battle with tough trails. The tyre-like Continental outsole is armed with a savage set of terrain-gripping 4.5mm lugs, smartly arranged to provide push off traction in the toe area and fine-control braking on the tapered heel, which has reverse chevrons.

There’s a protection plate in the outsole too, to prevent punctures, and a meaty toecap and heel cup, plus a robust rand that encircles the shoe, extend the defenses. They look like a running shoe, but have the rigidity of an approach shoe, thanks to the chunky ‘pro-moderator’ feature in the midfoot, which is intended to add lateral stability and prevent arch fatigue on longer hikes.

People will either find this level of stiffness and protection useful (if they’re wearing the R3s to hike on technical rocky terrain), or somewhat restrictive (if they’re happier gallivanting around on gentler ground).

The EVA midsole does supply some cushioning, and at 444g per shoe (men’s 10.5) they’re in the midweight category, but the hardcore tech will be overkill for some users expecting a more forgiving ride with more trail feel.

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 444 g (men’s size 10.5)

Outsole: Continental rubber with 4.5mm lugs

Midsole: EVA

Upper: Gore-Tex textile

Waterproofing: Gore-Tex membrane

