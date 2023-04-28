Columbia Facet 75 Outdry walking shoe review

Not as heavy duty as some others

Comfortable shoes with ample cushioning and a lightweight, nimble feel, best suited to easy walks on even surfaces

RRP £125 – try our deal finder for lower prices…

First impressions

These shoes from Columbia can easily pass as active lifestyle shoes. There is a toe bumper, which does a reasonable job, but it is more malleable than the likes of the Salomon X Ultra 4 or the La Sportiva Hike GTX.

Of course, that’s only a bad thing if you’re expecting to be on tracks with large rocky obstacles or gnarled roots.

Are they waterproof?

The own-brand waterproof liner worked well, but the tongue’s bellows do finish slightly lower than some competitors, allowing water in if you step into a deep enough puddle.

Do they grip well?

Underfoot, you’ll find an outsole of Columbia’s own making. It comes complete with deep 5mm lugs, though these are unusually laid out in uniform lines. They perform admirably in a range of conditions, though they did slide around a little on particularly wet, muddy trails in a way that some shoes with multidirectional lugs won’t.

Will they fit me?

The size 11 shoes I tried ran true to size. The cushioned tongue contributed to a lacing system that offers a secure fit with zero hint of the laces pulling against your foot uncomfortably.

Are they comfortable?

The Facet 75 felt comfortable straight out of the box. That’s largely down to the plush cushioning around the ankle, tongue and underfoot, which works in partnership with the flexible midsole to deliver a very comfortable ride. And that’s only enhanced further by the pliable mesh upper.

That cushioned tongue helps with the shoe’s stability, too, which is appreciated given the flexible nature of the midsole. Speaking of which, that midsole also allows a decent amount of ground feel, though that does mean sharp stones are more noticeable than they are with meatier sole units.

Best for: Well-maintained or hard-packed trails, or even on walking holidays abroad.

Facts at a glance: Columbia Facet 75 Outdry walking shoe Uppers: Polyester mesh with sections of TPU

Polyester mesh with sections of TPU Outsole: Columbia’s own Adapt Trax

Columbia’s own Adapt Trax Midsole: Columbia’s Techlite PLUSH EVA midsole

Columbia’s Techlite PLUSH EVA midsole Waterproofing: Columbia’s Outdry waterproof technology

Columbia’s Outdry waterproof technology Fit: Normal

Normal Weight: 439g (UK size 11)

