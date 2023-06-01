inov-8 Roclite Pro G 400 GTX V2 walking boots

Lack of trail feel Not for those who don't like a bouncy midsole

inov-8 Roclite Pro G 400 GTX V2 walking boot: basics

Inov-8 is based in the Lake District and began life making trail-running shoes, before branching into walking boots. As you might expect with that heritage their boots tend to be lightweight and sporty.

The Roclite Pro G 400 V2 is a beefed-up version of its forerunner, adding more cushioning, extra protection, and – inov-8 says – more durability – to its debut iteration.

Colours are limited to the olive-green/ yellow for men (pictured here) and black/blue for women, plus simple black colour ways for both men and women.

First impressions

Straight from the box, the finish looks good, and the boots look neat, compact and rugged, with a dynamic feel to the design – as if they mean business.

They remind me of the Helly Hansen Traverse LT, but without the rubber protection on the mid-section of the uppers.

There is no rand (a protective rubber strip that runs around the lower part of the uppers) either, but a moderately stiff toe cap.

The heel is different though and has substantial external engineering to keep your heel secure on the move.

There is a fair amount of flex in the outsole where you’re the ball of your foot pivots. That is well suited to most conditions but you might prefer a stiffer outsole on rocky, mountainous ground. The heel and midfoot are stiff though – here a flexible shank inside the boot protects you from sharp objects.

The boot offers typical mid-height ankle support, which should be a match for most UK conditions, though backpackers or hikers moving over really rocky or boggy ground might prefer higher ankle cuffs.

The uppers are made from a new, tightly woven synthetic Ripstop fabric.

Are they waterproof?

The Gore-Tex waterproof membrane beneath the uppers works very well. After prolonged saturation, there was a wee bit of moisture inside the boot, probably just condensation.

Do they grip well?

Grip is very good. The 6mm lugs are effective in most conditions, including wet limestone, but slide a little in mud.

The outsoles include Graphene, widely touted as a super-durable wonder material, and one of in0v-8’s big selling points – they use it extensively across their range.

Will they fit me?

The lacing system is really good, with two pairs of hooks on the ankle cuff. It helps to achieve a secure fit easily. They are quick and easy to take on and off.

Width appears to be about regular to slightly wide, with a roomy toebox. My foot feels secure in the heel cup.

How do they feel?

Once moving, the gait felt fluid, with no loss of momentum in the cycle of each step.

Footbed (insole) and midsole support is comfortable. But the midsole may divide opinion and ultimately decide whether this shoe is for you or not.

The 6mm EVA foam midsole layer midsole is designed to enhance – as inov-8 puts it – ‘energy return’. Essentially this means that the delivers a little ‘bounce’ with each step, giving you a mild sense of propelling your foot off the ground. Inov-8 is not the first company to do this – Adidas, for example, use a similar feature (which they actually call ‘Bounce’ or ‘Boost’) in many of their Terrex shoes and boots; see for example our review of the Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2 boot.

The downside is that, as with the Adidas Free Hiker 2, substantial and ‘bouncy’ midsole tends to rob you of what walking boot reviewers like me call ‘trail feel’. So instead of feeling in touch with the surface you are moving over, your feet feel as if they are bouncing along on two mini-mattresses.

Of course for many walkers that is great – it’s a matter of taste. But I prefer some thing that keeps me more in touch with the trail.

Are they good value?

A price over £200 for hiking boots is not uncommon these days, but is still a pretty major investment. There seemed to be few cut-price deals out there as I write this.

Longevity is obviously one measure of value, and inov-8’s use of Graphene in the outsole should make it more hard-wearing that other boots; in fact the outsole might well outlast the fabric uppers.

Either way, repairs are probably not possible – the outsole cannot be replaced.

Best used for…

These are pretty versatile boots. They excel on walks in easy to moderately tough terrain, offering a soft ride on that cushioned midsole.

They would not be my first choice for backpacking, hill walking or boggy ground, for which higher ankle support would be ideal; and on rocky trails in the mountains many walkers might prefer something with a stiffer outsole at the front end of the boot.

Facts at a glance: inov-8 Roclite Pro G 400 GTX V2 walking boot Uppers: Synthetic Ripstop textile

Synthetic Ripstop textile Outsole: Graphene G-GRIP rubber

Graphene G-GRIP rubber Midsole: Powerflow Max EVA foam

Powerflow Max EVA foam Waterproofing: Gore-Tex XCR membrane

Gore-Tex XCR membrane Fitting: wide, regular, narrow?

wide, regular, narrow? Weight: 400g per boot

