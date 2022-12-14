Inov-8 Trailfly Ultra G 280 trail running shoe review

Launched in October 2022, this lightweight trail-running shoe includes a new nitrogen-infused midsole foam that offers excellent levels of cushioning and bounce – a great shoe for off-road and ultra runners.

Buy the Inov-8 Trailfly Ultra G 280 trail running shoe now from Amazon (RRP £165)

Advertisement

Since it was founded in 2003 in the Lake District, footwear, clothing and equipment brand Inov-8 has made a name for itself among the world’s trail-running and adventure-seeking communities.

Inov-8 believes “that an athlete’s interaction with the environment is the single most important factor when designing products”, and as a result the brand’s kit is light, fast and often innovative. Case in point is the newly launched Trailfly Ultra G 280, which is Inov-8’s first ever trail-running shoe to include the use of nitrogen gas.

We at BBC Countryfile Magazine were keen to check out this new design, so we called in a pair and put them the test.

Hit the trail What is trail running, why do it, and what do you need to get involved? We spoke to trail runner Sabrina Pace-Humphreys to find out everything you need to know about how to get started. Trail running guide: what it is, benefits, what to wear, and getting started

Inov-8 Trailfly Ultra G 280 review

The obvious place to start with the Trailfly is the nitrogen-infused midsole – after all, it’s the ‘flying feeling’ offered by the midsole that inspired the naming of the shoe.

My first impressions were that despite the solid-looking appearance of the midsole, the shoes felt really light (280g per shoe), both in my hands and on my feet. This lightness is down to Inov-8’s new Flyspeed foam, a nitrogen-infused material that is soft, light and durable.

The result of the lightweight, cushioned midsole is an incredible level of rebound. This will please runners who are fed up with trudging along trails; instead, heavy legs become light as they bounce along the path. According to Inov-8, testing showed that “Flyspeed foam gives back 65%-68% of the energy put in. A standard foam midsole gives back 45%-48%.”

The forgiving nature of the Flyspeed foam makes this a great shoe for long-distance running on rough terrain, as well short sprints around the block.

Inov-8 are known for creating footwear with the highest levels of grip, and the Trailfly is no exception (with one minor gripe). The 4mm-deep, multi-directional lugs are nice and grippy on hard-packed trails, and the graphene-enhanced rubber does an excellent job at delivering both durability and flexibility; the shoes dealt well with rough ground, bending when they needed to (aided by the 8mm-deep grove in the midsole) whilst offering protection against stray stones and tree roots.

On particularly muddy trails, I found debris to fill the gaps between the lugs, particularly on the heal of the shoes. This really is a minor gripe and on the whole the Trailfly can be considered as a shoe with excellent grip.

The upper bares all the desirable features of a good trail-running shoe. The knit material is breathable, the tongue padded (to a moderate level), and the toebox is wide, allowing your toes to spread out. The lacing system is unfussy and the laces themselves hold well without coming undone. Like the tongue, the ankle support is moderately padded.

The Trailfly Ultra G 280 fits as expected and is rated as a 5 on Inov8’s 1–5 width scale (5 being the widest). The women’s version of the Trailfly Ultra G 280 shares all the same features as the men’s model, though colour choices vary (available in one colour only: Red/Burgundy).

Facts at a glance

• RRP: £165

• Designed for: trail running and ultra running

• Fit: wide – 5 on Inov8’s 1–5 width scale (5 being the widest).

• Weight: 280g / 9.8oz

• Waterproofing: not waterproof

• Colours: red, grey/blue and pine/nectar

Also consider… Adidas Terrex Speed Ultra Buy the Adidas Terrex Speed Ultra trail running shoe now from Amazon (RRP £159.99)

The Terrex Speed Ultra is a very good-looking shoe. The eye-catching blue ombre hue, streaked with hints of silver and coral (there are other colours available), is reminiscent of a dawn sky in spring. In fact, that’s a little bit how they feel when you first pull them on; light, airy and, to push the metaphor too its very limits, full of promise for what’s to come.

The shoes are super-comfortable with a form-enhancing midsole, supreme ventilation and a good level of traction, making this a solid mid-price option for all abilities.

Advertisement