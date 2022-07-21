Merrell MTL Long Sky 2 trail running shoe review

Not immediately comfortable, but quickly loosen up Less suited to flat running, e.g. riverbanks and towpaths Just one colour choice: tangerine

Cons: Not immediately comfortable, but quickly loosen up Less suited to flat running, e.g. riverbanks and towpaths Just one colour choice: tangerine

Pros: Excellent grip - able to trust the shoe on steep, rough terrain Very comfortable after a few runs Sturdy and supportive Laces hold well

In terms of grip and support, this is a really high-performing trail running shoe, ideal for long runs with gradients. A good level of comfort and laces that hold firm.

Merrell have a reputation for creating really comfortable footwear, and the MTL Long Sky 2 trail running shoe is no exception.

The foam midsole and insole create a well-cushioned interior that hugs and protects your foot on long runs through the hills, and there is a nice bit of padding on the tongue too for added comfort.

A little stiff on the first run, these Merrell shoes soon loosen up to a level the puts them pretty much bang in the middle of the flexibility spectrum.

The support around the heal and side of the foot is good, and the laces (100% recycled) can be tightened evenly across the top of your foot, holding it securely in place. After several runs, I found the laces – which are quite substantial in size compared to other trail running shoes on test – to hold well without coming undone.

The breathable mesh upper allows air to flow through the shoe. Like most trail running shoes, this means it isn’t waterproof, but the quick-dry construction means your feet don’t stay wet for long after a bit of rain.

One of MTL Long Sky 2’s standout features is the Vibram MegaGrip outsole. 5mm lugs give the shoe a brilliant level of traction on almost any terrain, from dry, dirt paths to wet stone. The outsole has a little bit of flex around the toe-bend area, but other than that is really quite sturdy. This combination of good traction and support make the shoe a great option of long runs on rough, varied terrain.

There are one or two interesting features, namely the gaiter D-ring behind the ankle – this makes the shoe gaiter-compatible, should you need it (most people don’t).

The MTL Long Sky 2 is available in ‘tangerine’ (orange-red, teal and dark green-blue). It fits as expected in terms of size, and has an average width.

The women’s version of the MTL Long Sky 2 shares all the same features as the men’s model.

