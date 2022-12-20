Oboz Sawtooth X Mid B-Dry Walking Boots tested and reviewed

Oboz Sawtooth X Mid B-Dry Walking Boots, RRP £143.99

If you like your feet to feel well protected on hikes, these mid-priced boots from Montana bootmaker Oboz may be worth a look.

Uppers and sole

Substantial Nubuck leather and tough Cordura fabric uppers combine with cushioning in the upper foot to swathe your feet in thick layers of protection. A softish rubber toecap shields from toe-stubbing rocks.

Oboz’s own waterproof B-Dry membrane does a good job of keeping your feet damp-free, even in sopping wet conditions. The sole is grippy, even on wet rock; and the midsole cushioned for comfort.

That will all appeal if you are heading out into harsh winter weather.

Fit

There are two width fittings, regular and wide. Certainly, there’s plenty of volume inside the boot, with plenty of room in the forefoot especially; if the build of your feet is slim, these aren’t for you.

Those beefy uppers also have a flipside. For me, these boots are too well-upholstered for warm summer weather. While my heel felt secure in the heel cup, the uppers also don’t encourage grip in the ankle cuff so the fit feels a bit imprecise. The lacing system is simple with a two pairs of metal hooks and eyelets, but not the quickest or most flexible to use.

Feel

At 544 grams per boot, they are not the lightest around. If you like to move fast, you may find the Sawtooth X Mid feels sluggish compared to more athletically minded options such as Hoka One One’s Anacapa Mid Gore-Tex (for few quid extra).

But if you want something keenly priced and reliable for ambles in wet weather, the Sawtoooth X Mid may suit you.

Facts at a glance…

Also consider: Sprayway Iona Mid women’s Hydrodry

If you’re looking for something lighter and nimbler than the Sawtooth – and relatively inexpensive at under £100 – the Iona boot from Manchester outdoor gear maker Sprayway could be a good option. Instantly comfortable, they will cope well with moderate conditions, being reasonably grippy and waterproof. Not one for epic slogs though sopping bogs – as moisture will eventually penetrate the uppers – but ideal for shortish walks when weather and ground conditions are not too harsh. Good for occasional walkers or rookie hikers. Review Camilla Brock.

• Read our more detailed review

