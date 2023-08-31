A reliable device from a top brand that will not fail in the rain and which will charge any device you attach to it, but could have better capacity.

Skip to product specifications

Advertisement

Goal Zero Venture 35 power bank review

RRP: £79.99

Ideal for short trips in the great outdoors, Goal Zero’s Venture 35 comes in a durable, waterproof shell and has enough battery capacity to recharge a phone up to three times. Here’s what we thought when we tried it out.

First impressions

This is a stylish build of metal and rubber that is smaller than most equivalent power banks and easy to slip into a coat pocket or bike pannier for off-grid power.

Compatibility

This is designed to work on Android and Apple devices – phones as well as tablets. We tested it on Samsung, Google Pixel, Amazon Fire tablet, iPad and Apple phones and the Venture 35 power bank charged them all.

It charges relatively quickly from a 15w solar panel in bright sunshine. Plus, it comes with a single short USB-A to USB-C cable.

USB ports

The power bank comes with two USB A ports (OUT) and an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port (IN/OUT). These are protected from water ingress by a close-fitting hinged rubber window.

There are three USB ‘Out’ ports for changing devices simultaneously. It holds only 9,600mAh – enough to charge a smartphone up to three times so it might just keep you going for a weekend’s camping with relatively light phone/tablet use. However, there are alternative power banks that hold up to 20,000mAh, which can pack more of a punch when off-grid.

There are four blue lights to indicate power level, and when the power bank is charging, the last blue light flashes.

Durability

This is a solid, well-made piece of kit. A fiddly hinged rubber window closes off water access to the various ports.

The power bank also has a useful built-in light – which can be switched on by holding down the “Batt” button.

Style

This is a handsome and well-made power bank that feels weighty and substantial in the hand. Though whether looks are important in a purely practical device like this is arguable.

Value for money

The biggest issue is how much power the power bank can store. 9,600mAh is a relatively small load and you can buy cheaper power banks with more storage that are only slightly larger in size than this one. However, what you do get is a reliable device from a top brand that will not fail in the rain and which will charge any device you attach to it.

Facts at a glance: Goal Zero Venture 35 Size: 11.2 x 6.8 x 2.8 cm

11.2 x 6.8 x 2.8 cm Capacity: 9,600mAh

9,600mAh Weight: 286.9g

286.9g Charge level indicator: Yes

Yes Ports: 2 x USB-A ports (OUT) and a USB-C port (IN/OUT)

2 x USB-A ports (OUT) and a USB-C port (IN/OUT) Comes with: USB-A to USB-C cable

Latest deals

Also consider…

Otterbox Fast Charge Power Bank ( USB-A, USB-C, 20000 mAh)

4.0 out of 5 star rating

RRP: £44.99

For durability and sleek styling, you might also want to consider Otterbox’s Fast Charge power bank. It comes with a stylish leather-effect finish and two ports: a USB-A and fast charge USB-C to allow for multi-device compatibility.

Weighing just under 450g, it’s heavier than the Goal Zero, but you get more than double the battery capacity, at 20,000mAh. In our test, that was enough to keep three phones charged over 36 hours, so it’s a good option for weekend camping trips, but possibly too heavy for hiking.

Advertisement

See our full review of the Otterbox Fast Charge for more details.