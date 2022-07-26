Helinox Beach Chair review

Helinox Beach Chair

£149.95

Weighing just 1.6kg and folding down to an extremely portable carry size (11.5 x 14 x 47cm), this is the perfect seat for soaking up rays on the beach or watching the sun dip into the ocean. The broad feet and splayed legs prevent it sinking into sand, while keeping it steady on uneven terrain. The sturdy frame is made of aluminium alloy. It’s very quick and easy to put together, the seat is all-day comfortable and the stuff sack doubles as a pillow, cleverly held in place with velcro (you need to supply the stuffing, but a jumper does the job).

Snow Peak Low Beach Chair

Another high-end chair, this time for style-conscious beach-goers. Splayed rear legs and little shoes on the front help stop it sinking into sand. This one folds open and shut like a piece of origami, rather than collapsing like the Helinox Beach Chair. It’s a smart outdoor chair made with top-notch materials, though note that the weight of 3.6kg is more than twice that of the Helinox, and when folded it’s more than a metre long (16 cm × 18cm × 101cm).

