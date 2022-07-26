Helinox Chair 2 – camping chair review

Helinox Chair 2

Ultra lightweight (1185g) and extremely easy to carry, Helinox’s Chair 2 has an ingenious design that provides comfort and support when assembled, but takes up next-to-no space when broken down (packed away in its carry-sack, the chair measures just 46cm). Despite the slightly daunting amount of pieces (all held together with elastic cord), it’s actually very easy to put together and break down. Being featherlight is one thing, but it’s also genuinely comfortable, with a high supportive back and lots of mesh to improve venting, and the carry sack (once stuffed with a jumper or the like) doubles as a pillow, fastening into place with Velcro. Brilliant. It’s tough, too, with a carry capacity of 145kg. Your bum ends up quite close to the ground (about 20cm) and some people will struggle to get out of it, but the stability of the design is decent. PK

Advertisement

Also consider…

Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury chair

Another collapsible design, this chair is bulkier and heavier when packed than the Helinox Chair 2, but the reclining rocking-chair design is brilliant for kicking back and looking at the heavens after a long day outdoors. It’s a very stiff price tag, but robustly made, and it really is lovely to gently sway away in. PK

Advertisement

• Read more reviews of great camping chairs!