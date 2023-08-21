A neat, no frills camping stove for backpackers and wild campers, or for when money’s tight and you’re not looking to invest.

Highlander Triplex Camping Stove Review

RRP: £40.00

Highlander Triplex Camping Stove: basics

Scottish brand Highlander has been designing outdoor gear since its inception in the 1980s, and has a wide range of equipment, including this simple one-ring burner, designed for solo use.

First impressions

As far as basic camping stoves go, this one looks smart and seems well-thought-out, designed to fold away into a tiny black carry bag. It is made from stainless steel and aluminium, with touches of red on the functional parts, such as the ignition switch and connector.

Is it easy to set up?

Yes – it’s ready in less than a minute. Simply twist the connector onto the gas cartridge and you’re good to go.

What type of fuel does it use?

The Highlander Triplex stove takes a standard EN417 gas cartridge.

The pros of this fuel cartridge are that it’s instant, lightweight, compact and easily available – you’ll find them in any high street outdoors shop. The cons are that this will only give you around three hours of cooking time for a 450g cartridge, so for longer trips you’ll need more than one.

Is it easy to use?

The Triplex is a simple design and easy to use – it even has a built-in ignition button, which takes the danger out of trying to light this type of stove in high winds with a lighter (incidentally, safety matches or an electric igniter are always your best bet. See our round up of the best windproof lighters for more options).

The three legs fold out, providing stability on the ground – it even has grippy rubber soles under the legs – and a good wide base to sit the pot onto. It’s powerful at its highest setting, although you’ll have to construct your own wind shield for maximum fuel efficiency. There is a good range of heat control available via the control dial.

How long does it take to boil water?

In our test, the Highlander Triplex took five minutes to boil 500ml water, using a lightweight non-stick camping pan with lid in moderate wind conditions.

Is it easy to clean?

Yes – wipe clean after use to prevent build up of dirt and grime. Being a very simple design, you could probably submerge it as long as it is properly dried out before storing.

Is it good value?

Yes, for the little design touches and durable feel, it’s well priced and likely to last.

What’s it best for?

Solo backpackers, wild campers and the occasional festival goer.

Facts at a glance: Highlander Triplex camping stove Fuel type: EN417 gas cartridge

Packed dimensions: 13cm x 11cm x 6.5cm

Weight: 225g

Number of burners: 1

Extra features: Carry bag

