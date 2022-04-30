Best windproof lighters for the outdoors

Lighting fires outdoors can be a real hassle. The feeling is all-too familiar, with a camping trip being incomplete without the stress of a fire waiting to be ignited.

Advertisement

Windproof lighters can avoid this problem thanks to electric designs or stronger flames that are built to act against heavy winds.

Rechargeable electric arc lighters can be a big help during long trips, as a power bank can get it back to full power without any fluid needed. A lighter with a stronger burn may also be your saviour, especially when a genuine flame is required.

We've rounded up our top picks of the best windproof lighters for camping, hiking, barbeques - or just about anything outdoors.

Best windproof lighters to buy in 2022

Zippo Windproof Lighter

Since it was founded in 1932, Zippo has widely become known to manufacture durable and reliable lighters that are built to last. Zippo's classic windproof lighter can produce a strong flame that's said to work 'virtually anywhere' - ideal if you're lighting fires in the windy outdoors or up in the peaks.

Zippo have a lifetime repair guarantee on their website. So, if you're after a windproof lighter that'll stick around, this is a solid choice. You can choose from a varied selection of matte and polished colours too.

Explore Arc Lighter

Built for the outdoors, this lighter is designed to withstand wind and rain. It doesn't produce a flame that can be blown out by wind, instead it uses a dual-arc lighter that's powered by electricity. As it's an electric lighter, it can be recharged via USB cable using a power source, like a portable charger or mains plug.

If you secure it using the locking clasp, the case has an IP67 waterproof rating, meaning it can be submerged in up to 1m of water for up to 15 minutes. It also comes with a lanyard complete with an emergency whistle.

Exotac titanLIGHT Lighter

Exotac's outdoor lighter has a high-spark flint wheel that'll be a big help when lighting fires outdoors. A nifty feature of the titanLIGHT is the O-ring on the cap, helping to ensure that the lighter is waterproof up to 1 metre and that the lighter fluid won't evaporate.

With this lighter, Exotac hope to challenge the Zippo by creating a competitor that can retain its lighter fluid for longer, while being easy to refill and replace the flint.

Buy now from Wildbounds (£64.95).

Portable Survival Lighter

An alternative to windproof lighters are windproof matches, which can be more effective for certain tasks where your hand shouldn't be too near the flame, like lighting stoves or barbecues.

The matches' oversized heads allow for greater ignition and burning, even in windy and rainy conditions.

Buy now from ManoMano (£29.66).

RONXS Electric Lighter

The long, flexible neck of this electric lighter makes it a safer choice. It's an electric arc lighter, so it requires no lighter fluid and can easily be used in heavy winds.

What's great about this particular lighter is the LED display on the side that shows the battery level. With a full charge, the RONXS lighter is said to have 600 uses. Plenty for long hikes and camping trips.

Dual Arc USB Lighter

Thanks to its compact size, this iridescent lighter is perfect for keeping handy at all times. Similar to the size of standard disposable lighters, it can stay ready in your pocket for when it's needed.

The arc lighter has a battery indicator on the side and, for added safety, has an automatic turn-off feature that activates after 10 seconds or when the lid is closed.

Buy now from ManoMano (£15.66).

VVAY 3 Jet Flame Lighter

Advertisement

This powerful lighter from VVAY uses a triple-jet flame to really burn hard during heavy winds. The flame size can be adjusted for when a strong burn isn't needed, and the clear exterior allows you to see how much lighter fluid is inside.