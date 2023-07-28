Jetboil Java Flash stove system

Skip to product specifications

Jetboil Java Flash Stove: basics

US brand Jetboil first sprang up in 2001, when its founders designed the first Jetboil model. Its main innovation was the ‘FluxRing’, a concertina-folded strip of metal that sits around the base of the pot, better conducting heat and efficiency to optimise heating time. Since then, the brand has consistently rolled out new variations of the stove using the FluxRing.

The Flash is the fastest Jetboil yet. It’s designed principally to boil water – from which you can make hot food (think noodles, rehydrated dried food and boil-in-the-bag, instant soup) and hot drinks. This Java version contains a made-to-fit plunger for turning your pot of boiled water into a cafetiere with the addition of some ground coffee.

First impressions

This is a premium product from the US and packaged in eco-friendly cardboard with lots, and lots, of little labels, tags and safety messages. Once you take them all off, it’s a very slick-looking stove, with neoprene pot insulation that comes with a handle.

But the flashiest thing about this stove, apart from the incredibly quick boil time, is the indicator on the side. Three strips turn orange as the water reaches boiling point, giving you a visual indicator of when your water is ready. Camping gadget fans will love it.

Is it easy to set up?

Being from the US, there are a lot of instructions and safety warnings. It specifies that you should always test the stove and connector for leaks by dunking them into soapy water before using. How important/alarmist this is I don’t know, but use your own judgement.

Once you’ve read through all the safety messages and instructions and set it up the first time, it’s very easy to use.

What type of fuel does it use?

As with most camping stoves brands, Jetboil recommends that you use its brand of cannister, which I did. However, it is compatible with standard 450g cartridges so there’s no need to resign yourself to cold tea if the outdoor shop that’s local to your campsite doesn’t stock Jetboil-branded ones.

The pros of this fuel cartridge are that it’s instant, lightweight, compact and easily available – you’ll find them in any high street outdoors shop. The cons are that if you’re camping for longer, or not backpacking, it will run out within a few days, assuming you’re using it at least three times a day.

Is it easy to use?

Yes. To demonstrate its speed and ease of use, Jetboil has made a handy video:

As you can see, the design is ergonomic – the neoprene handle is wide and grippy. Wind protection is built in, so it’s also efficient. Its size is perfect for its purpose of boiling 500ml water in 100 seconds. The heat is adjustable, and with the addition of the little orange plastic tripod, the whole thing is stable on a firm surface.

Is it easy to clean?

Yes – the pot is non-stick, the other parts washable.

Is it good value?

It you’re looking for something flashy (pardon the pun) that will enable you to quickly boil water when you need it, you’ll be prepared to pay £119 for it, a price that compares reasonably well with other compact ‘stove system’ makers such as Primus. It’s available at £109 without the plunger, if you’re only using it for dehydrated meals, soups and noodles.

What’s it best for?

Backpacking, or any other kind of camping where you just want to be able to quickly make an instant meal or coffee for two people.

Facts at a glance: Jetboil Java Flash Stove RRP: £119

£119 Fuel type: EN417 gas cartridge

EN417 gas cartridge Packed dimensions: 25.4 x 15.24 x 12.7 cm

25.4 x 15.24 x 12.7 cm Weight: 40g

40g Number of burners: 1

1 Extra features: Plunger

Also consider…

Trangia 25 single ring cookset

Known and loved by many seasoned campers around the world, the Trangia 25 is a great alternative to the Jetboil Java Flash if you’re looking for a versatile piece of kit. Not only is it lightweight and compact, as all the pots and pans stack nicely together, but it comes with clear instructions too.

Use it with a small spirit burner or a standard EN417 screw-on gas cartridge. Once you get it set up, it should boil 500ml of water in around two minutes.

You can read our full review of the Trangia 25 single ring cookset for more information.

