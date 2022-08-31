The best camping gadgets to take on your adventures

We’ve already rounded up the best camping gifts you can buy, as well as useful items like camping cookware, but this is a fresh guide to the latest outdoor gadgets. From classic tools like Swiss Army Knives to high-tech devices like water purifying bottles, we’ve found a range of useful camping kit to make your next trip easier.

Whether you’re staying at a comfortable campsite or hiking in the middle of nowhere, you’re sure to find something to make your life a little easier. Some of these impressive gadgets will even add a touch of luxury to your next trip.

7 camping gadgets to make your life easier

Garmin GLO 2 GPS and GLONASS Receiver

While you might not necessarily think to pack a GPS device, you’ll be grateful for your purchase when navigating in the great outdoors. This one offers highly accurate location data, so it’s worth bringing it alongside your phone.

Don’t be fooled by the gadget’s basic look; it connects to both GPS and Russian GLONASS satellite receivers to update its position data 10 times per second. That’s up to 10 times faster than devices using GPS alone.

Using Bluetooth, you can easily view the navigation data on your phone, tablet or laptop while you’re out and about.

On a full charge, this little camping gadget will last for up to 13 hours, and you can top up the power with the included USB cable.

BigBlue 3 USB Ports 28W Solar Charger

Many of the best camping gadgets need electricity to function, so a portable charger or battery pack will come in handy for your trips away from home. A folding solar panel is one of the most sustainable options, providing a source of free, renewable energy as you go about your day.

This portable solar charger is 103cm long when opened, but folds up to measure just 28 x 19 x 4cm. It’s light enough to fit in your backpack, but you can also attach it to the outside of your bag to generate energy as you walk.

Also included in the pack are three USB ports and a Type-C cable for charging phones and tablets.

Read our review of the Forclaz 10w portable solar charger.

The LARQ Bottle PureVis

Buy now from LARQ (£99.00)

Dirty water can be unpleasant to drink and even cause illness, so being able to purify it can save you a lot of hassle. Enter the LARQ Bottle PureVis, the first self-cleaning water bottle on the planet.

Every two hours, this clever camping gadget uses patented UV-C technology to destroy up to 99% of bio-contaminants like E. coli. You can also press the button whenever you want to purify your water - it’ll be clean in just 60 seconds.

There are no disposable filters and there’s no BPA or plastic in the design. Plus, you can top up the one-month battery using a MicroUSB charging cable.

Choose between the 500ml and 740ml bottles, and the insulated and lightweight non-insulated models.

Victorinox Swiss Champ

With 33 different functions, this old-school pocket knife can give some of the more high-tech camping gadgets a run for their money. With this little contraption in your pocket, you’ll always have the right tool for the job.

With a history stretching back to 1884, Victorinox is the brand behind the famous Swiss Army Knife and sells a range of different tools, including the 73-function Swiss Champ XXL.

On the slightly more affordable end of the spectrum, this Swiss Champ has all the essential tools and some useful add-ons like a fish scaler, wire stripper and magnifying glass.

Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Machine

Buy now from The Conran Shop (£75.00)

Calling all coffee connoisseurs! If you can’t go without your daily cuppa, this portable espresso maker could be the solution. It’s just 15.6cm tall, so it’ll easily fit into small bags and rucksacks.

Just add ground coffee and hot water - the patented pumping system will create your espresso shot. There’s even an in-built cup, which slots back onto the machine for easy storage.

USB Rechargeable Lighter

Buy now from Amazon (£12.80)

With flameless ‘arc’ technology and a durable silicone case, this hard-wearing lighter is ideal for wet and windy camping trips. It creates a high-voltage electrical current, even after being submerged in water.

Charge the battery with a USB cable and you’ll be able to light up between 150 and 200 times.

This useful arc lighter comes in a range of colours, all with a hand strap and clip for convenience.

Find more windproof lighters in our buying guide.

VSSL Gear Outdoor Flask

Far from your average bottle, this useful camping gadget is a flask, torch, compass and bottle opener all in one. It also hides two collapsible steel shot glasses inside.

For emergencies, you can use the torch’s SOS signal.

The 236ml flask’s interior is lined with shatterproof glass to avoid any metallic aftertaste, while the rest is made from military-grade aluminium and food-grade stainless steel.

Buy this sleek flask in black or army green to impress your fellow campers.