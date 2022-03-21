Keela 3-in-1 Boulder jacket

This midweight waterproof jacket is designed in the same way as its popular version for grown-ups – with a warm microfleece that clips in underneath a lightweight outer shell. It’s designed to be worn three ways: as a fleece, a light waterproof and a warm winter coat when using both layers together. It’s waterproof and windproof, has chest pockets with storm flaps, and a pull cord at the hem and around the hood – which fits well around the face with no obstruction to view. There’s even a pocket on the sleeve, which my boy loved, as it meant he could hide ‘secret agent code’ messages in there such as small pebbles and bits of twig.

The only problem with it is, aside from the cost, the fleece and outer don’t fit together that well. My seven-year-old loves the waterproof outer, and is happy to wear the fleece, but hates being made to put on the coat when both layers are attached – and the fit looks a little odd around the shoulders. He can’t wear it over a school jumper because the fleece pokes out from the bottom of his sleeves, and leaves his jumper sleeve stranded somewhere up his arm. It’s as though the outer layer isn’t big enough to cover the inner layer. I’d recommend buying it from a store so your child can try it in person.

Fit aside, this is a versatile all-season jacket for outdoor adventures, and has enough features to appeal to little grown-ups in training. It has kept my son’s upper body dry in drizzle, mizzle and downpour.

Facts at a glance:

RRP: £74.95

£74.95 Weight: 634g

634g Pockets: Three (two chest, one sleeve)

Available from:

• Keela (£74.95)