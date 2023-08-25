Keen Men’s Pyrenees walking boot

Feel a bit boxy Not as much cushioning as other boots on the market

The Pyrenees boot is light for its size with good protection and support around the ankle and toe, meaning you can move quickly – and safely – through a range of terrains.

Keen Men’s Pyrenees Hiking Boot: Review

RRP: £160.00

Keen Men’s Pyrenees Hiking Boot: basics

Keen started making outdoor footwear in 2003, and is probably best known for its sturdy and practical walking sandal. The brand is also renowned for producing walking shoes and boots to support those with wide feet thanks to its boxy designs. Not just a summer option though, the brand makes walking boots and shoes for all seasons. On test here is the Men’s Pyrenees hiking boot – an all-leather hiking boot designed for long trails.

First impressions

Made from premium leather, with a stocky sole and high lacing system, these boots more than look the part in mountain country. The good news is, with a protective toebox, great ankle support, quick lacing system and decent traction, they perform well too. The result is an attractive boot that should serve both day walkers and multi-day walkers through the seasons. One minor gripe is the slightly boxy nature of the Pyrenees, which can leave a disconnect between foot and boot – over time, this becomes less of an issue as the leather shifts to accommodate the shape of your foot.

Are they waterproof?

After testing the Pyrenees on several rainy walks, the boots remained watertight (a combination of the Keen.Dry waterproof, breathable membrane and PFAS-free water repellency). The high ankle support and tight lacing system mean that gaiters can be easily and securely attached to the boots, offering further protection in wet conditions.

Do they grip well?

The 4mm multi-directional lugs offer good traction on muddy paths and rocky ascents and descents.

Will they fit me?

The boots are roomy, especially around the toebox, which allows your feet to spread out. This makes them a great option for anyone with wide feet. Initially, I found them to be almost too spacious and airy, but after several walks the leather moulded to the shape of my feet and this became less of an issue.

I found the boots to fit as expected (note: several online reviews suggest that they fit slightly smaller than expected).

How do they feel?

Despite the stocky sole and mid-high ankle, the boot feels light, meaning you can move quickly and safely through most terrains. They are breathable, too, and stay relatively cool, even in summer weather. The cushioning could be slightly better.

Will suit…

The Keen Pyrenees is a great choice of boot for walking in the UK in all four seasons. They will suit anyone looking for a strong yet light (ish) boot for both day walks and multi-day walks.

Facts at a glance: Keen Men’s Pyrenees Walking Boots Uppers: Waterproof, premium leather upper Outsole: Rubber outsole Waterproofing: Keen.Dry waterproof, breathable membrane Fitting: Spacious with wide toe box. Fits as expected. Weight: 592g

Also consider…

Vivobarefoot Tracker FG walking boot

Another lightweight hiking boot to consider, but with a far more flexible sole – meet the Vivobarefoot Tracker FG walking boot. The leather design offers a barefoot-style structure with a sole that’s thin, completely flat and puncture-resistant. The Vivobarefoot Tracker FG walking boot is well-suited to spring and summer walks, and is an ideal mix of durable and lightweight. Great for a pacey walk through the hills, the boots have an excellent ‘trail-like’ feel.

On test, we found the boots lacked grip in particularly wet and muddy conditions, and you may struggle if you’re carrying a heavy pack, but overall we were impressed with the innovative design.

Read our full Vivobarefoot Tracker FG walking boot review.

