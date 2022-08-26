Best gaiters UK: 8 pairs to protect your legs

For serious hikers and walkers, a pair of gaiters is an important piece of kit to own. They're relatively straightforward to fit but when they're constructed with durable, weather-proofed materials, they can have a huge impact on your expeditions.

Why wear gaiters?

Gaiters keep your lower leg area dry, protecting your trousers and the insides of your shoes from moisture and thorns. They will also keep grit and other small pieces of debris from finding their way into your boots.

Some gaiters may even help keep water out of your boots when crossing shallow streams. And in the many areas where ticks thrive – such as the Highlands of Scotland – they can help stop these little biting creatures from crawling up your legs.

Between showers, gaiters may be all you need to keep dry as you walk between dripping wet grass or ferns. That can help you avoid putting on waterproof trousers, providing you with more freedom of movement.

But when the heavy rain arrives, gaiters combine well with waterproof over-trousers to give you the best protection.

What to look for in gaiters

Breathable fabrics allow body moisture to permeate through them, so your lower legs don't overheat – while preventing rain from coming in.

Look for gaiters that can easily be removed without taking off your boots – usually via a full-length zip.

The inside ankle can be scuffed by the opposite boot, so look for gaiters with tough fabric reinforcements in these areas.

Another handy feature is a storm flap, designed to protect the zip from rainwater ingress.

What are the different types of gaiters?

Robust, long gaiters fit just below the knee to offer full-length protection. They're often reinforced with tough fabrics, particularly around the ankle, and they'll likely be constructed with heavier materials. These are better suited to more serious expeditions, providing maximum protection from the weather. These can either attach to the boot or cover the boot entirely.

Lightweight gaiters may protect either the ankle or both the ankle and lower calf. They're particularly useful when you want to keep your pack wright at a minimum (e.g. when backpacking), but may not be as durable as gaiters made from heavier fabrics.

Compact gaiters protect only the ankle. They are cooler to wear in warm weather, and both compact and lightweight, so easy to stash in your pack in case you need them. They tend to be designed for walking in low-cut hiking shoes or boots with mid-height ankle support. They may also can come in handy when trail running, even in dry weather, when they help to to keep grit and other flying debris out of your shoes.

Best gaiters for walking and hiking

Outdoor Research Crocodile Gaiters

The Crocodile Gaiters are a serious pair of leg protectors. They're designed to withstand the rough terrains of mountains, and they have the weight and thickness to match that.

Coming up to your knees, these gaiters from Outdoor Research will protect your shins and calves from dirt, water, wet shrubbery, the weather, and any other ground hazards.

They're a bit heavier than average, at 289g, so they might not be the best pair for casual walks. But for walking off track where your legs are likely to get scraped, these should protect you.

The Outdoor Research Crocodile Gaiters offer full-length protection.

Berghaus Yeti Attak II Gore-Tex Gaiter

The Yeti Attak II gaiters are the latest version of a longstanding product from Berghaus. Their Yeti gaiters have been around since the 1980s, when they were worn by soldiers during the 1982 Falklands campaign.

The current iteration sticks to the Yeti's proven design but with newer, updated materials. Designed to be rugged and heavyweight, these gaiters go over the boot to provide maximum protection from the elements and your surroundings. However, because of this, they might not easily be taken on and off – so they'd likely be better suited to longer, more dedicated trails, rather than casual wear.

The materials used are designed to be strong and longlasting, using 1000-denier nylon coated with a Gore-Tex Pro Shell.

The Yeti Attak II Gaiters offer full-length protection, including your shoes and feet.

Trekmates Torridon Gaiter

The Trekmates Torridon Gaiters are a more lightweight choice, made from ripstop nylon in a triple-layered, waterproof design. These gaiters attach by looping around your shoes' soles, with a zip closure to fasten it to your leg. There's also an adjustable calf drawcord and an elasticated ankle to find that optimal fit.

The Trekmates Torridon Gaiters offer ankle and lower calf protection.

Rab Kangri Gore-Tex Gaiter

Promising to provide tough protection alongside sweat-free breathability, the Rab Kangri GTX Gaiters are made from a 70D Gore-Tex triple-layered construction. The ankles are reinforced using 300D nylon with a polyurethane coating.

The gaiters use a zipless hook and loop front closure with a TPU underfoot strap to tightly secure them around the foot and ankle. They're designed to fit trekking boots, adopting the appropriate size and weight to suit that style of expedition.

The Rab Kangri GTX Gaiter offers ankle and lower calf protection.

Montane Endurance Pro Gaiter

Made from 100% recycled Gore-Tex Pro nylon, then backed and reinforced with 100% nylon, the Montane Endurance Pro Gaiters are suited to mountaineering and climbing. The TPU underfoot strap fastens similarly to a belt, securing the gaiter to your shoe.

Using a hook and loop closure and press stud, the gaiters can be adjusted to the shapes of your calves for an improved ventilation and fit.

The Montane Endurance Pro Gaiters offer full-length protection.

Buy now from Cotswold Outdoor (£65.00)

Unigear Snow Gaiters

These gaiters are made using a TPU membrane that carries a water-repellent rating of 8000, promising to protect you from 8000mm of rainfall. This is ideal when dealing with the wet conditions of snowy terrain.

The lower leg is coated with 1000D nylon for added durability, helping to protect you against sharp thorns and shrubbery. There are adjustable straps and lace hooks to better mould the gaiters to your legs.

The Unigear Snow Gaiters offer full-length protection.

Trekmates Glenmore GTX Gaiters

Solely protecting the space between your shoes and your trousers, these are perfect for more casual use. Their size and weight will make it easier to attach or remove them, as well as taking up less precious space in your kit bag. They're made from Gore-Tex, too, so they should offer some decent protection from the elements.

The Trekmates Glenmore GTX Gaiters offer ankle protection.

Peter Storm Hike Gaiter

Made from a waterproof, ripstop fabric, these gaiters are a straightforward and more affordable option. Fastened with an underfoot strap and a zip and drawcord closure, they're easy enough to adjust to find a good fit.

The Peter Storm Hike Gaiters offer ankle protection.