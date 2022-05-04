Lowa Taurus Pro GTX Mid hiking boot review

New from Bavarian brand Lowa, the Taurus Pro is a lightweight (410g), mid-height hiking boot intended for a range of trail-wandering uses, from carrying a (fairly light) backpack on multiday adventures to three-season daywalking. The main innovation is found in Lowa’s new Lima sole, which boasts loads of bounce thanks to the brand’s proprietary DynaPU technology, minimising knee pain during lengthier outings.

The upper is a stylish and durable mix of suede and synthetic fabric, with a waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex membrane. The lacing system features three pairs of quickhooks, and you can pull the collar nice and tight around your ankles for good support. The outsole has deep and aggressive multidirectional lugs, which provide good grip but do accumulate mud. There is reasonable rigidity across the shank, making the Taurus better than many other lightweight boots for tackling technical rocky terrain, although the toe protection isn’t as hefty as found on heavier boots.

All things considered, this is a really decent, attractively priced, all-bases-covered boot for walkers who mix up their excursions throughout the year, which makes compromises in clever areas. The women’s Taurus Pro is built on a female-specific last, designed specifically for women’s feet. PK

Facts at a glance:

RRP: £135

£135 Uppers: Suede and fabric

Suede and fabric Outsole: Lima with DynaPU

Lima with DynaPU Midsole: DynaPU

DynaPU Waterproofing: Gore-Tex lining

Gore-Tex lining Fitting: Standard

Standard Weight: 410 g each

The lightweight boots are perfect for walking in a range of conditions and across all sorts of terrain. Tough fabric and suede. In line with its intended level of versatility, the boot has medium rigidity across its shank. The midsole is made from double-density EVA and the Trekker III has a new Vibram Curcuma outsole, with deep multidirectional lugs, which supplies excellent grip, but can also collect a bit of mud. The heel is sumptuously padded and, along with the tongue, rises relatively high for a mid-height product, which combined with the Gore-Tex membrane adds to the boots’ ability to keep the elements out. Overall, this is a great boot for day hikes and backpacking trips across three seasons. PK

