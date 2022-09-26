Lowe Alpine Sirac 40L trekking pack review

Lowe Alpine have designed this pack to be suitable for multi-day walking over tough terrain. Its low-fuss yet practical features make it a great option for beginners to bothy, hostel or B&B walking. A pack that looks good, carriers well, and should last for decades.

The interior of this Sirac pack is divided in two, meaning you can store your sleeping bag in the bottom and your clothes and cooking equipment in the top – both can be accessed separately. Additional storage space can be found in the large, zipped pocket on the lid, hip belt pockets, side stretch mesh pockets, and an elastic front stash. Unlike other packs on review, there is no storage beneath the lid.

The easily adjustable hip belt and flexible back system keep the pack close to your body and the weight off your shoulders, making for a comfortable walk. The back length can also be adjusted – it’s worth noting that the hook-and-loop fasteners (like Velcro) used for this system are extremely stiff and you’ll need strong hands to adjust the back length.

The pack is water resistant, which means you can get away with walking in light, on-and-off drizzle without your gear getting wet. When the weather worsens, the easy-access raincover, found within a small zip pocked at the base, can be pulled quickly over the pack – side toggles, as well as a draw string, allow you to fasten the cover securely. It holds well in strong winds.

Other features include walking pole attachment points, a sternum strap with whistle, and an internal hydration sleeve that fits a 3L bladder.

Overall, like most Lowe Alpine packs, the Sirac 40l is designed really well, but I did find the strap system for the main lid a bit awkward. The straps clip in via the mesh side pockets, presumably to keep the elastic front stash accessible. When the side pockets are loaded (with drink bottles, for example), you’re sometimes required to remove the contents to get proper access to the strap clips.

The women’s version of the Lowe Alpine Sirac 40L shares the same features as the men’s, though back length and colour choices vary.

If you’re planning on a camping adventure and need something a little bigger for your tent? Why not try the Sirac 50L or Sirac 65L?

Facts at a glance

RRP: £120

Designed for: hiking

Waterproofing: water-resistant rucksack with waterproof raincover

Weight: 1.77kgs

Size: volume – 40+10lt; dimensions:75 x 36 x 28cm; back length –19-21″/48-53cm

Material: 50% recycled 420D Dobby and 100% recycled 600D PW / HydroShield

Colour: men’s in ebony or deep ink/ink; women’s in ebony or sagano green/storm green

Also consider

Deuter, Trail Pro 36 (men) / 34 SL (women)

Renowned for robust construction and excellent design, Deuter packs are now free of the harmful PFC chemicals still used by many outdoor gear companies. Loaded with technical features, but retaining an uncluttered look, the 36-litre Trail Pro has a body-hugging design and an ‘activefit’ harness that moves with you, backed by an Air Contact system that keeps the pack off your body with parallel padded ridges, which continue from the breathable shoulder straps.

The wide waist belt boasts two substantial hip wings, each with good-sized pockets. The non-removable hood has zipped outer and inner pockets, plus alpine safety instructions.

The large compartment can also be opened from the front with a long U-shaped zip, enabling you to find deeply buried items easily. Inside is a sleeve for a hydration bladder, with Velcro hook and centrally located hose hole.

There’s only one water-bottle pocket, but on the opposite side is a long, zipped side pocket, which can take anything from a small tripod to a camera lens. A large mesh pocket on the front is ideal for wet gear. There are good-quality ice-axe and trekking-pole attachment hoops. Other features include easy-adjust sternum strap (no whistle), integrated raincover in a dedicated pocket, and harness hoops for hanging LED lights.

VERDICT: A dynamic, uncluttered pack that’s ready for anything.