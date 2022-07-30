Merrell Men’s Moab 3 GORE-TEX hiking shoe

  1. Home
Understated workhorse utilising proven design to deliver dependable performance.

4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0
Supportive and grippy hiking shoes most suited to those who appreciate structured shoes.
Pros: Solid structure provides dependable footfall
Deep Vibram lugs dig in to slippery ground
Gore-Tex waterproofing
Some recycled materials
Cons: May be too stiff for some

While these tried-and-tested walking shoes may not catch the eye of the more flamboyant hikers among us, they do an excellent job at getting you to your destination in one piece and in comfort. The deep 5mm lugs are meaty without being too spiky (which can cause an unsure step when not in the mud) and have harder sections in high-wear areas, such as on the outside of the feet and around the heel.

The Moab brand is now 15 years old, and that experience appears to have paid off, with several subtle features that combine to deliver a balanced, surefooted experience in a variety of environments. The air cushion and ‘Super Rebound Compound’ in the heel provide good shock absorption on roads and rocks, while those lugs give a trustworthy grip in mud and scree.

As someone who usually slips on barefoot trainers for hill running, the thickness – and hardness – of the outsoles took some getting used to, but I didn’t have one misstep, twist, or slip on a number of walks on grass, stone, mud, and loose stone. Even so, those looking for a more relaxed fit may find the Moab’s character a little constraining. All in all though, very few people will be disappointed with this quality product.

  • Weight: 460g per shoe
  • Outsole: Vibram TC5 with 5mm lugs
  • Upper: Pig suede leather and breathable mesh
  • Waterproofing: Gore-Tex membrane

Tanya Jackson

acting group digital editor

Tanya Jackson is the acting group digital editor of countryfile.com and discoverwildlife.com. She loves campfire cooking, swimming in the sea, trail running, rural folklore, barn owls and red kites, hiking with the kids and looking for signs of ancient settlements in the Wiltshire hills where she lives. Tanya also has a passion for English food and drink, and loves uncovering the stories of the land as told through local produce.

