With a lightweight and comfortable design, the Patagonia Altvia 22L backpack offers both style and function, despite the shallow side pockets

RRP: £110 – or try our deal-finder for a competitive price:

Buy now from Alpine Trek (£102.950).

On the face of it, Patagonia’s unisex Altvia 22L looks very similar to the Deuter Speed Lite rucksack that’s also on test here (see below), partly because of that vivid orange colour.

While there are some similarities, there’s also much to differentiate the two – especially the price, with the Patagonia pack coming in almost £50 more expensive.

Some of that can be attributed to the fact that when buying Patagonia, you typically pay more than many other brands, but there are also some other aspects that explain the difference in price.

Like the Deuter, the Altvia is designed to be a lightweight pack and as such, it’s got a smaller capacity to some of the other day packs listed here. Although, at 22L, it’s marginally larger than its competitor.

That extra space makes a reasonable difference, too, and I found it roomy enough to pack enough kit for a day out in the mountains, though it’d be a bit of a squeeze for true winter mountain walking.

Of course, that also means it’s got plenty of space for low-level walks, too. And no matter where you’re walking, you’ll really appreciate the lightweight nature of this pack.

Despite that low weight, there’s a little more structure to the back panel here than you get with the Deuter, which was appreciated, as was the hip belt. It all makes for a step up in comfort, though I’d appreciate more adjustment to the back system to help achieve an optimal fit.

On to organisation then, and in addition to the main compartment, you get a zip pocket on the front that’s just large enough for an OS map, plus a zip pocket on the top that’ll take a head torch and other small essentials.

A bungee cord on the front allows you to stash layers, while two zip pockets on the hipbelt are also handy, but only really large enough for a small bar, a few sweets or some keys.

As usual, there are two elastic pockets on the side for water bottles, but these are a little shallow and my water bottle did slide out on a couple of occasions when tying shoelaces.

Other features include a dedicated pouch for a hydration bladder and the inclusion of a rain cover, though the latter would benefit from a toggle to help cinch it in and secure it better.

On a final note, I was pleased to see that this pack is made using predominantly recycled materials.

All in all, if you’re looking for a lightweight pack for a variety of environments outside of winter, this would be a great option. Just check that it fits you well before buying.

Verdict: Lightweight, comfortable and a fine set of features make this a great option for those that want to travel fast and light.

Facts at a glance: Patagonia Altvia 22 backpack Volume : 22L

: 22L Rain cover : Yes

: Yes Hydration bladder compatible : Yes

: Yes Hiking pole attachments : No

: No Whistle : No

: No Ice axe compatible :No

:No Extra features : N/a

: N/a Weight: 670g

All images: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Steve Sayers