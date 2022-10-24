Rab Capacitor Hoody jacket tested and reviewed

Advertisement

Despite being a very lightweight garment (under 400g), the new Capacitor fleece from Rab uses clever design to supply comfort, performance and thermal protection when you’re on the hills and at the crag. There is a lovely tailored feel to this top, which has stretchy side panels to keep it flush to your body and prevent any material flapping around during outdoor activities such as hill walking, hiking, biking and climbing. As such, people who prefer a baggier feel might not take to it, but if you don’t mind a close-hugging hoodie, then this is a fantastic fleece that’s available for men and women, and works on its own or as a midlayer.

The thin hood fits under a helmet and keeps ears toasty. It has a full-length zip, two side pockets and a chest pocket on the outside (all three zipped). There are mesh panels on the inside that look like pouches, but which – weirdly – are open bottomed. Aside from the side panels, it’s made entirely from recycled polyester, a material that breaths easily and effectively wicks moisture away from your body.

Like the Rab Capacitor Hoody, Montane’s Protium Hoodie Fleece is stretchy, with a sporty, extremely comfortable fit. The level of insulation is cannily judged – offering just enough to keep you warm on the move, especially if you like to move fast. It feels dry even when damp with perspiration. When you slow down – or the day chills – it has such a low profile that you can easily slip another mid layer over it without feeling like the Michelin Man. And if you are particular about colour, Montane offer some good options. (JP)

