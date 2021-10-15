Rab Kangri GTX jacket review

Tough fabric means you can scramble over rocks and through woods without risking tears and scratches. Close-fitting hood with wired peak handles wind and wet weather very well. Large underarm vents for quick cooling.

The Rab Kangri GTX jacket is all about waterproofing, windproofing and durability. You’ll notice the latter straightaway. The fabric on the inside and outside of the Kangri GTX feels really tough and, despite the relatively moderate weight of the jacket (525g, men’s medium), it is reassuringly thick, especially around the main zip. This imparts a certain confidence; no matter where your adventures take you – be it rocky scrambles, fighting through brambles or sliding down tussocky slopes – the jacket will stay strong.

The Kangri GTX can of course be worn for everyday use – with a simple, low-fuss design that will suit dog walks, urban wanders, and trips to your local park – but it really comes into its own out in the hills and mountains.

The hood handles windy conditions very well. It is close fitting and can be tightened to a point where it won’t blow off, no matter how strong the gusts. The main zipper fastens nice and high, which, combined with the strong, wired peak, keeps rain off your face. The fleece-lined chin guard stops the inner material from rubbing on your skin – a nice touch and something that not all jackets have.

The jacket performs superbly in wet weather, thanks to the Gore-Tex three-layer construction with recycled outer fabric. Added waterproofing comes with the two-way AquaGuard (water-repellent) front zip, which has an internal storm flap.

The two hand pockets, which are also water-repellent, are large enough to stow an OS map, though those wearing a rucksack with hip-belt will need to unclip to access the pockets fully. For most people this is a minor point, but for walkers regularly checking the map, this could prove tedious after a while, especially if you have a heavy pack. There is a small internal pocket.

The Kangri GTX is a hardshell, meaning you’ll need to layer-up underneath if the weather is cold. The fit is regular rather than close, so you will have room to do this while still maintaining good freedom of movement. Adjustable cuffs, an elasticated hem and drawcord around the waist (tightened on the inside) allow you to adjust the fit and seal in heat. If conditions warm up, large underarm vents mean you can cool off quickly without having to remove your jacket.

WEIGHT: 525g

MATERIAL: 70D three-layer Gore-Tex

Maker’s waterproof rating: 28,000mm / Ret<9 (high-level waterproofing)

Breathability/vents: two-way, full-venting YKK AquaGuard pit zips

Hood: fully adjustable mountain hood with wired and laminated peak

Pockets: two YKK AquaGuard zipped hand pockets with internal securing clip and one small internal zipped pocket

The women’s version of the Rab Kangri GTX has all the same features as the men’s version, though colour choices, fit and weight (468g, size 10) do differ.