Rab Kangri GTX jacket review
How does the Rab Kangri GTX waterproof jacket perform in wet weather? Daniel Graham tests the rain jacket out on a series of autumn walks to find out first hand.
Published:
The Rab Kangri GTX jacket is all about waterproofing, windproofing and durability. You’ll notice the latter straightaway. The fabric on the inside and outside of the Kangri GTX feels really tough and, despite the relatively moderate weight of the jacket (525g, men’s medium), it is reassuringly thick, especially around the main zip. This imparts a certain confidence; no matter where your adventures take you – be it rocky scrambles, fighting through brambles or sliding down tussocky slopes – the jacket will stay strong.
The Kangri GTX can of course be worn for everyday use – with a simple, low-fuss design that will suit dog walks, urban wanders, and trips to your local park – but it really comes into its own out in the hills and mountains.
The hood handles windy conditions very well. It is close fitting and can be tightened to a point where it won’t blow off, no matter how strong the gusts. The main zipper fastens nice and high, which, combined with the strong, wired peak, keeps rain off your face. The fleece-lined chin guard stops the inner material from rubbing on your skin – a nice touch and something that not all jackets have.
The jacket performs superbly in wet weather, thanks to the Gore-Tex three-layer construction with recycled outer fabric. Added waterproofing comes with the two-way AquaGuard (water-repellent) front zip, which has an internal storm flap.
The two hand pockets, which are also water-repellent, are large enough to stow an OS map, though those wearing a rucksack with hip-belt will need to unclip to access the pockets fully. For most people this is a minor point, but for walkers regularly checking the map, this could prove tedious after a while, especially if you have a heavy pack. There is a small internal pocket.
The Kangri GTX is a hardshell, meaning you’ll need to layer-up underneath if the weather is cold. The fit is regular rather than close, so you will have room to do this while still maintaining good freedom of movement. Adjustable cuffs, an elasticated hem and drawcord around the waist (tightened on the inside) allow you to adjust the fit and seal in heat. If conditions warm up, large underarm vents mean you can cool off quickly without having to remove your jacket.
- WEIGHT: 525g
- MATERIAL: 70D three-layer Gore-Tex
- Maker’s waterproof rating: 28,000mm / Ret<9 (high-level waterproofing)
- Breathability/vents: two-way, full-venting YKK AquaGuard pit zips
- Hood: fully adjustable mountain hood with wired and laminated peak
- Pockets: two YKK AquaGuard zipped hand pockets with internal securing clip and one small internal zipped pocket
The women’s version of the Rab Kangri GTX has all the same features as the men’s version, though colour choices, fit and weight (468g, size 10) do differ.
Also consider
Rab Kangri Gore-Tex Pants
Perfect for long winter hikes, these robust, roomy trousers (three-layer Gore-Tex is hardier than lighter-weight two-layer versions) should keep you reliably dry inside and out, thanks to their impressive 28K waterproofing and RET breathability value of under nine. Articulated knees help easy movement, while Velcro adjustment at the waist plus an Aquaguard fly zip give you a good fit and ease of use. The full-length, two-way Aquaguard YKK side zips with internal storm guards allow easy on/off and great ventilation. Cinch in the hems and attach a loop onto your boots if you wish. The outer is made from recycled material and these trousers come in three lengths.
WEIGHT: 435g (men’s medium), 400g (women’s 10)
MATERIAL: 70 Denier three-layer Gore-Tex construction and recycled polyamide outer