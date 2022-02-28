Accessibility Links

All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more and read about how we write BBC Countryfile Magazine reviews.

Salewa Carbonium Ascent hiking poles review

The perfect hiking pole is light, strong, durable and easy to stash when not is use. Salewa's Carobonium Ascent is getting there...

4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0
Salewa Carbonium Ascent hiking pole

Our review

A mix-material tough pole that performs well on terrain ranging from footpaths to peaks
Pros: Light
Durable
Sturdy
Easy-to-use locking system
Cons: Lower grip area is small

These three-part telescopic poles are designed to be both light and durable, with the upper sections constructed from carbon, while high-strength aluminium has been used on the lower section, to better deal with the knocks and scrapes of coming in constant contact with rough and rocky terrain.

This clever design means they’re not as light as some all-carbon sticks (each pole weighs 240g) but they feel really sturdy when used on a wide range of terrain. The Titanal Powerlock system is easy to use, reliable and rock solid, and the ice flex tips are strong.

Both the wrist strap and ergonomic dual-component EVA-foam-and-plastic handgrip are comfortable to use, but the lower grip area is small and consists simply of tape, which is a tad basic.

Overall, however, these are super functional, extremely robust and good-looking poles, available in Salewa’s signature black-and-yellow livery. They come with standard trekking and winter baskets.  (PK)

Facts at a glance:

  • Sold in pairs
  • RRP: £125
  • Weight per pole: 240g
  • Materials: Carbon and aluminium
  • Type: Telescopic
  • Length in use: 68cm-142.5cm
  • Minimum packed length: 68cm

Also consider…

Helinox Ridgeline hiking poles

Most telescopic poles have two or three sections – these have four, which means they collapse to a compact size – convenient when you want to stash them away in your pack. Pop-out buttons make it easy and quick to assemble them, and there’s no compromise on strength, thanks to the robust aluminum alloy. Available in three lengths, to match your height. (PK)

Pat Kinsella