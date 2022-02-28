Salewa Carbonium Ascent hiking poles review

These three-part telescopic poles are designed to be both light and durable, with the upper sections constructed from carbon, while high-strength aluminium has been used on the lower section, to better deal with the knocks and scrapes of coming in constant contact with rough and rocky terrain.

This clever design means they’re not as light as some all-carbon sticks (each pole weighs 240g) but they feel really sturdy when used on a wide range of terrain. The Titanal Powerlock system is easy to use, reliable and rock solid, and the ice flex tips are strong.

Both the wrist strap and ergonomic dual-component EVA-foam-and-plastic handgrip are comfortable to use, but the lower grip area is small and consists simply of tape, which is a tad basic.

Overall, however, these are super functional, extremely robust and good-looking poles, available in Salewa’s signature black-and-yellow livery. They come with standard trekking and winter baskets. (PK)

Facts at a glance:

Sold in pairs

RRP: £125

£125 Weight per pole: 240g

240g Materials: Carbon and aluminium

Carbon and aluminium Type: Telescopic

Telescopic Length in use: 68cm-142.5cm

68cm-142.5cm Minimum packed length: 68cm

