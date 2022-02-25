Salomon Outline GTX Men’s Walking Shoe review

At just 350g, these shoes are ideal for long spring and summer hikes. Available in an attractive, natural colour palette (as well as Burnt Olive, they come in Safari and Black) and with an elegant low cut profile. Ideal for for walking in town as on mountains.

Despite the lightweight, they offer solid heel and toe protection. An injected EVA midsole and a Contragrip outsole provides a cushioned fit and optimised traction and excellent grip.

The low-cut profile did mean that feet got wet in long dewy grass on early morning walks. The fit is narrow and our reviewer (UK size 9) needed UK size 10 for comfort – even with thin socks.

Facts at a glance:

RRP: £119

Weight: 350g

This heavy-duty shoe instantly brings to mind a cut-down hiking boot. They are extremely well protected, with a chunky heel, a substantial rubber toecap and a beefy rand – the bumper around the bottom of the shoe. This and the lacing system – basically, laces that go most of the way down to the toe – are inspired by climbing shoes.

The result is a pair of shoes that can take some serious punishment in rugged, rocky environments – and look as if they should last for years.

The Ridge Flex is impressively comfortable from the off and requires almost no breaking-in, meaning you can take your shoes out on a five-mile walk straight from the box. The shoe feels light on the foot but at the same time stable – a sensation enhanced by the firm outsole with its 5mm tread – allowing you to move quickly, nimbly and with good traction along varying terrains.

They grip securely to rock and cope well with wet, muddy trails, but at the same time are not too heavy duty for quick progress on the flat. The membrane provides an added layer of protection for when those summer rains strike.