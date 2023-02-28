Lightweight, comfortable and technically highly capable. Copes well with long hikes over tricky ground, but light enough for short walks too

Scarpa Rush TRK GTX hiking boots

RRP £200

Advertisement

Scarpa is a mountain-savvy brand with its head in the clouds – in all the right ways. Does the Rush TRK deliver on that rep?

First impressions

This mid-height hoof features durable-feeling uppers, made with a mix of abrasion-resistant materials including 1.6mm-1.8 mm leather. The boot looks tough – despite the satisfyingly low weight of 555g per boot.

Will they fit?

Three speedhooks at the top of the lacing system facilitate a really secure fit around the ankle, with the collar offering plenty of support.

Are they grippy?

The impressive Presa outsole has aggressive grippy hiking-oriented lugs, angled to allow good control during descents.

Are they waterproof?

A Gore-Tex membrane lining makes the Rush TRK reliably waterproof and breathable.

How do they feel?

The Rush Trek makes long hikes every bit as comfortable as short strolls, without reducing the technical capability of the boot to take on tougher terrain. To achieve this Scarpa has used lightweight materials and employed technologies to reduce foot fatigue.

The outsole boasts ‘Interactive Kinetic System’ technology, with five shock-absorbing areas and domes designed to support the weight of the wearer during mountain missions.

The boot retains reliable rigidity across its length, making it excellent for edging around rocks. The toe protection is also reassuringly robust, and despite its light weight, this is definitely a peak performer.

Will suit…

Light enough for short walks, but tough and supportive enough for long ones, the Rush TRK is a versatile boot especially well suited to hill walkers. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.

Facts at a glance: Uppers: 1.6mm–1.8 mm suede and fabric

1.6mm–1.8 mm suede and fabric Outsole: Presa

Presa Midsole: 3D compression-molded EVA foam

3D compression-molded EVA foam Waterproofing: Gore-Tex membrane

Gore-Tex membrane Fitting: Standard

Standard Weight: 555 g per boot

Ready to buy? Then try our deal-finder:

Also consider:

Berghaus Fellmaster Ridge GTX walking boot

RRP £170

The Fellmaster Ridge GTX is another great all-rounder, available at a slightly lower price than the Scarpa Rush TRK GTX. Lightweight and supportive, and 100% waterproof and breathable thanks to the Gore-Tex lining, it should keep your feet comfortable in most UK conditions, and is suitable for walking on hills and other terrain all year round. Nubuck leather uppers provide durability and support. For more details, read our full-length review.

Advertisement

Looking for more walking boot ideas? Then check out more of our detailed reviews.