Sierra Designs Night Cap 20 sleeping bag review
You want a supremely comfortable, three-season sleeping bag for those chilly spring and summer nights... then consider the mould-breaking Night Cap 20
Published:
This interesting zipless design was justifiably named Product of the Year 2021 by The Outdoor Industries Association (OIA). It demonstrated once more that the simplest ideas are the best – for the Night Cap excels by simply omitting the zip, to create a sort-of hybrid sleeping bag/quilt.
The result is pleasantly spacious. There’s no sense of being constrained. When it’s cold, simply tuck the loose end in and curl up in it as you would with a duvet at home; cinch the hood down around your head for extra warmth. If you’re hot, open the flap to let in some cool air.
Or – another nice touch here – push your foot out through an opening near the bottom of the bag, to let your feet cool off. This rather clever feature is described by Sierra Designs as self-sealing, and sure enough it doesn’t seem to let much chilly air in on cold nights
At 1388 g, some backpackers might be reluctant to bring this on a multi-day walk. Depending on the season or your destination, you may prefer the Night Cap 35, which has a comfort rating of 2C and weighs 1180 g, doable for multi-day backpacking trips.
Both fabric and fill are made from recycled plastics. The synthetic insulation makes it easy to wash and dry.
A really smart idea – no doubt soon to have its imitators. JP
Facts at a glance:
- RRP: £150
- Weight: 1388 g
- Pack size: 38 x 19 cm
- Comfort: -1.6C
- Fill: SierraLoft Eco Synthetic Insulation
- Fabric: 20d recycled nylon ripstop outer; 20d recycled nylon taffeta inner.
- Pockets: None
- Supplied by: Ultralightoutdoorgear
Also consider:
Outwell Sleeping Bag Oak Lux
This spacious and versatile sleeping bag is very pleasant to sleep in. The hourglass shape provides bags of room, and a deep hood keeps your head warm. The insulation shrewdly combines synthetic and duck down for an airy feel, and a comfort rating of 2C for women and -3C for men. Ventilation is excellent too, with a long zip on either side. It’s surprisingly compact when tucked into its stuff-sack, and the weight (1365 g) is doable for carry-in camping, if heavier than ideal for multi-day backpacking.
Reviews by Joe Pontin