Sierra Designs Night Cap 20 sleeping bag review

This innovative design is spacious, versatile and comfortable – great for leisure camping, carry-in camping and travel, if a smidge heavier than ideal for multi-day hiking

This interesting zipless design was justifiably named Product of the Year 2021 by The Outdoor Industries Association (OIA). It demonstrated once more that the simplest ideas are the best – for the Night Cap excels by simply omitting the zip, to create a sort-of hybrid sleeping bag/quilt.

The result is pleasantly spacious. There’s no sense of being constrained. When it’s cold, simply tuck the loose end in and curl up in it as you would with a duvet at home; cinch the hood down around your head for extra warmth. If you’re hot, open the flap to let in some cool air.

Or – another nice touch here – push your foot out through an opening near the bottom of the bag, to let your feet cool off. This rather clever feature is described by Sierra Designs as self-sealing, and sure enough it doesn’t seem to let much chilly air in on cold nights

At 1388 g, some backpackers might be reluctant to bring this on a multi-day walk. Depending on the season or your destination, you may prefer the Night Cap 35, which has a comfort rating of 2C and weighs 1180 g, doable for multi-day backpacking trips.

Both fabric and fill are made from recycled plastics. The synthetic insulation makes it easy to wash and dry.

A really smart idea – no doubt soon to have its imitators. JP

Facts at a glance:

RRP: £150

Weight: 1388 g

Pack size: 38 x 19 cm

Comfort: -1.6C

Fill: SierraLoft Eco Synthetic Insulation

Fabric: 20d recycled nylon ripstop outer; 20d recycled nylon taffeta inner.

Pockets: None

Supplied by: Ultralightoutdoorgear

This spacious and versatile sleeping bag is very pleasant to sleep in. The hourglass shape provides bags of room, and a deep hood keeps your head warm. The insulation shrewdly combines synthetic and duck down for an airy feel, and a comfort rating of 2C for women and -3C for men. Ventilation is excellent too, with a long zip on either side. It’s surprisingly compact when tucked into its stuff-sack, and the weight (1365 g) is doable for carry-in camping, if heavier than ideal for multi-day backpacking.

Reviews by Joe Pontin