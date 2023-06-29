Snugpak Self-Inflating Midi Mat sleeping mat

While its depth of 2.5 cm may not suit everyone, the foam insulation provides reliable insulation in colder conditions.

Basics: Snugpak Self-Inflating Midi Mat

At Snugpak warmth and pack size have always been the name of the game. Started in 1977 they still produce highly regarded British outdoor gear in their Yorkshire factory today. This self-inflating sleeping mat is compact, light and stable but is shorter than some and, with a depth of only 2.5 cm, won’t suit everyone. Similar in pack size to Thermarest’s inflatable collection, this mat is also available in a Maxi option.

First impressions…

Snugpak is well-known for producing no-nonsense gear that gets the job done, and this camping mattress is no exception. Because of the balance between weight and comfort, self-inflating mats of this lesser depth have lost popularity to modern insulated inflated mats, but if a puncture did occur, the foam in this mat would keep you warmer than an empty inflatable mat.

Inflation rates on self-inflating mats can change according to newness and how long they have been stored. This mat has one simple twist valve that opens to allow for initial self-inflation as well as supplementary inflation as required. Unlike many mats, it doesn’t have a non-return valve, something you’ll need to be aware of if you’re adding additional air for comfort. Once it has been inflated and rolled once, this mat self-inflates very quickly: I managed it in 26 seconds. I added just five additional breaths to get it to its full inflation depth. Much easier to deflate and roll than larger self-inflating mats, this fitted into its rather tight bag after just one roll.

Shorter than some, this mat focuses on keeping your core area warm and with only a small taper is wider and has more generous shoulder space than some of its equivalents.

Is it comfortable?

A 2.5 cm mat is never going to be as comfortable as a 7 cm one but that’s not what the Snugpak Midi is about. Lighter than many self-inflating mats and quicker to inflate than its inflatable counterparts, this mat will be much warmer than the floor of the tent but if you’re a side sleeper or have hip issues, it may not work for you.

The manufacturer hasn’t given an R-value (a rating for warmth) for this mat but with its foam insulation, it should sit somewhere between the Shadow Mountain Sleeping Pad and the Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Topo Luxe to give you two-season warmth. Another important point for both warmth and comfort however is stability, something this mat excels at. It also gives a quiet sleep on a suitably non-slip fabric.

At a super competitive price and with plenty of down-to-earth details but few frills, this camping mat offers great value if you’re starting out on your camping career or want a solution that will do multiple jobs, such as sitting inside a hammock or bivvy bag. It might however take you a night or two to get used to the harder sleep.

Value for money:

A fantastic price for such a well-made camping mat. A great starter.

Best for?

Shorter backpacking, hammocking or bivvying trips. A great choice if you’re after value for money, prefer to buy British and enjoy no-frills-camping but this really is a mat rather than a camping mattress so think soft floor instead of comfy bed.

Facts at a glance – Snugpak Self-Inflating Midi Mat: RRP : £50

: £50 Type : Self-inflating mat

: Self-inflating mat Inflation aid : No

: No Weight : 500 g

: 500 g Packed size : 28 cm x 11 cm

: 28 cm x 11 cm Inflated size : 51 cm x 120 cm

: 51 cm x 120 cm Depth : 2.5 cm

: 2.5 cm R-Value : Not given by manufacturer

: Not given by manufacturer Materials: Top and bottom 75D polyester pongee

