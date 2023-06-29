If you're having difficulty finding the ideal sleep mat, this model might be worth considering, but we found that the increased depth makes it slightly unstable and a bit chilly

RRP : £199.99 – but check our deal finder for a good price…

Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Topo Luxe Sleeping Pad

Introduced by sleeping mat experts Therm-a-Rest, this two-season inflatable insulated sleeping pad offers more depth than many lighter weight options. In between the NeoAir XLite NXT and the NeoAir XTherm NXT in pack size, it’s heavier than both but still light enough to carry longer distances and is available in 4 size options.

First impressions

When you first inflate this mat, the additional depth suggests comfort but with increased capacity for air comes a higher inflation time and reduced stability. The double TwinLock valve system is intuitive and allows for quick deflation, but the inflation sack (included) seemed more difficult to fit on this model. Therm-a-Rest’s NeoAir Micro Pump is available separately if you prefer not to use the inflation sack.

Is it comfortable?

The additional 10 cm depth of this sleeping pad gives it a level of comfort perfect for side sleepers or those who suffer from uncomfortable hips. If you tend to move around in your sleep however, you may find its lack of stability disconcerting, especially on the narrower regular version.

With a lower R-value of 3.7, this is a 2-season camping mattress suitable for summer and warmer autumn nights but not winter conditions. It doesn’t have any of the rustle of Therm-a-Rest’s lighter weight sleeping mats and the 50D polyester fabric is comfortable, but its extra depth does result in less stability.

Set at a higher price point than the newer NeoAir XLite NXT but with less insulation and a higher pack size and weight, this mat may solve the issue of sore hips, but it won’t keep you warm on very cold nights. You may find the instability associated with the extra height disconcerting. This mat comes with Therm-a-Rest’s Limited Lifetime Warranty and repair service.

Value for money:

You’ll get warmth but not quite as much comfort as you might be expecting for this higher price.

Best used for:

Backpack camping, especially for side sleepers or those with hip discomfort who have found lighter weight sleeping mats uncomfortable in the past.

Facts at a glance: Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Topo Luxe Sleeping Pad

: £199.99 Type : Inflatable insulated sleeping pad

: Inflatable insulated sleeping pad Inflation aid : Inflation sack included

: Inflation sack included Weight : 650 g

: 650 g Packed size : 24 cm x 14 cm

: 24 cm x 14 cm Inflated size : 51 cm x 183 cm (rectangular)

: 51 cm x 183 cm (rectangular) Depth : 10 cm

: 10 cm R-Value : 3.7

: 3.7 Materials: 50D Polyester outer, Triangular Core Matrix

