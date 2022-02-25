Vango Basho hiking pole review

This three-section folding pole comes complete with suspension, which you can turn on or off by twisting the grip. This allows you to dampen the jolt of repeated impact strikes going through your wrist and arm when walking on hard-packed terrain or sealed surfaces.

Packing down to 50cm (by our measurements) and with an operational range of 115cm to 135cm, the Basho has a folding design, and once assembled can be easily adjusted and locked into place with a sturdy metal clip.

They come with trekking baskets, which are certainly required, as the sections do tend to detach if they catch in mud. Made with ‘Duralumin’ 7075 (aluminium) each pole weighs 223g.

They have a tungsten tip, and an excellent ergonomically shaped foam handgrip, with grooves to increase airflow and a really good lower grip area. The wrist strap is well padded and easy to adjust. (PK)

Facts at a glance:

Sold singly

RRP £29 each

Weight per pole: 223g

223g Materials: Aluminium

Aluminium Type: Folding

Folding Length in use: 115cm to 135cm

115cm to 135cm Minimum pack length: 50cm

