Vivobarefoot Primus Trail Knit FG shoes

Vivobarefoot is the leading brand in the barefoot and low-intervention running shoes movement. It prides itself on designing footwear that is moulded around the natural shape of the foot – wide at the toes with minimal drop and maximum flexibility. The brand was created specifically for this market, which puts it at an advantage to the established brands that are just now beginning to experiment with it. To highlight its flexibility and differentiate it from mainstream running shoes, each shoe is pictured rolled up into a ball on its web page.

Primus Trail Knit FG (‘Firm Ground’) shoes are essentially a knitted version of the popular Primus Trail Running shoe, giving the upper more flexibility and providing a ‘glove’ style fit that moulds to the ankle.

How do I start running in barefoot trainers? It’s not advisable to switch from a structured ‘normal’ running shoe to a barefoot-style one immediately, as the shoes are built around a particular style of running. The transition should take place slowly over several months, starting small and building up gradually. You’ll need to break the habit of heel striking and slowly get used to landing on your forefoot, supported naturally by your arches – which you may also need to build up. For more information and exercises to help prepare your feet for barefoot running, see vivobarefoot.com/uk/blog/daily-exercise-tutorials

They’re supremely comfortable, made from a knitted synthetic textile upper, which gives it breathability and flexibility. This also means they don’t hang on to water, making for a comfortable run during very wet conditions and meaning they dry quickly once it’s finished.

As with all Vivobarefoot shoes, the shoe is wide, reflecting the natural dimensions of the human foot. The thin rubber sole, made of a trademark ‘sticky rubber compound’ lives up to its claims, gripping fast to slippery grass, rocks and mud. The shedding is among the best I’ve experienced, as though you simply imagined you just ran through that quagmire around the cattle trough.

The only con I can find with these shoes is that the lip rubbed a little against the front of my ankle – so choose running socks with a bit of height.