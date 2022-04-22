Getting out and appreciating the warm weather shouldn't stop you from enjoying cold beverages and chilled food. Whether you fill your sunny days with camping, barbequing, picnics or treks, a cool box can keep you refreshed as the heat blazes on.

Cool boxes work as great storage for any ice, drinks and food. Some coolers even have separate storage compartments for other outdoor necessities - and they often double up as a seat! We've researched and picked out the best cool boxes out there, so read on for our favourites.

Best cool boxes to buy in 2022

YETI Roadie 24

Tall enough to fit wine bottles but slim enough to fit behind the seat of your car, the YETI Roadie 24 is one of the best-reviewed cool boxes out there. Produced using rotational moulding, the cooler is built to be both tough and lightweight - perfect for taking outdoors and carrying heavy loads.

The Roadie 24 uses polyurethane foam in the walls and lid to keep the contents cool. Don't worry about running out, as the box can accommodate approximately 18 cans of beer or 10kg of ice. Also available (but sold separately) is a seat cushion that can turn the sturdy cool box into a seat.

Dometic Cool-Ice CI 55

The Dometic Cool-Ice CI 55 promises to keep ice frozen for several days. It's an impressive feature, and one that is hugely welcomed by the campers out there. Taking this handy cooler out with you should provide a healthy dose of refreshment for any long trip to the outdoors.

It's kept cool thanks to insulation from the thick foam inside the walls and lid of the sealed container. It also has integrated polyethylene feet and tie down points around the handles.

Buy now from Dometic (£289.00).

Coleman 50QT Xtreme Wheeled Cooler

Ideal for group trips where everyone wants cold beverages, this cooler from Coleman has wheels to help with those heavy carry weights. The 50QT Extreme cool box has a maximum carry capacity of 47L so you can fit in a decent amount of food and drinks.

The cool box, which can keep stuff cold for up to four days, can double up as a seat for when you don't quite have enough camping chairs. Plus, the spacious size of it makes it a great choice for barbecues, parties and events.

Buy now from Go Outdoors (£108.00).

Thermos Cool Box 32L

Thermos is widely known for its dedication to temperature-preserving gear. Notably the Thermos flask, so popular now that it's become almost synonymous with standard vacuum-sealed flasks.

The Thermos Cool Box should be an easy choice for keeping your stuff cold. As Thermos estimates its cool time is around eight hours, it's less expensive than other options. However, with some ice packs or freeze boards, it should be a solid option for under £50. It also has a carry capacity of up to 32L and is bash-proof when travelling in the car along bumpy roads.

Camping Rigid Cooler 32L

This 32L cooler from Decathlon is a simple choice. It's said to keep its contents fresh for 14 hours in an outside temperature of up to 32 °C. Holding 32 litres, it's ideal for picnics, barbecues or days out in the sun.

Vango Pinnacle 32L

Around the size of six 2L soft drink bottles (or 46 cans), this cooler from Vango is a great everyday option. It's able to keep its contents cool for up to 72 hours as it's insulated with polyurethane foam, which is rare at this price point. There's also a built-in accessory box in the lid for any extra items you might want to store.

Flexible Camping Cool Box 20L

For something a bit less robust, this cooler could be a lightweight and flexible alternative. It can double up as a bag that should make it easier to carry and, for under £20, the promised nine-hour cool time is impressive.