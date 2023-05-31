Best small dog harness for 2023: adjustable, padded and hi-vis models

Finding the best dog harness for your furry friend depends on their breed and size, as the harness needs to fit your pet’s body closely without being too restrictive.

In theory, a harness should be more comfortable for your dog, as (unlike a collar) it avoids putting pressure on their neck during walks. But some dogs can take a while to adjust — try putting your puppy in a harness around the house to help them get used to it.

Some dogs need a harness rather than a standard collar for health reasons. Flat-faced breeds with respiratory problems, such as pugs and bulldogs, shouldn’t have any pressure on their throat. Any dogs that regularly pull the lead on walks will also benefit from a harness.

The best small dog harnesses to consider

From adjustable harnesses that grow alongside your dog to hi-vis versions for night-time strolls, here’s our selection of the best small dog harnesses to consider. Scroll down or click on our rewards below to skip to individual harnesses. You can also read our buying guide first for more information.

RUFFWEAR Front Range Dog Harness

Best all-rounder harness

Stylish and well-made, this small dog harness from Ruffwear is our best all-round harness. It’s lightweight, well sized for small pooches and adjustable — making it a great choice for new puppies, as you can extend the straps as they grow.

This harness is designed for all-day adventures, with the foam-padded straps providing comfort and a reflective trim for visibility at night. There are also two attachment loops so you can secure the lead at the front or back, depending on your dog’s walking speed. Choose from 10 vibrant shades in a durable, colourfast fabric.

HALTI Walking Harness

Best lightweight harness

Not all dogs adapt to wearing a harness straight away, especially if they’re used to wearing a neck collar. This lightweight harness is great for introducing your dog to wearing a harness without weighing them down. Despite its minimalist design, functionality hasn’t been compromised — there are five adjustment points and two attachment loops. Plus, there’s a handle on top for keeping your dog close when needed.

We love that this harness is machine washable and quick-drying, meaning you can easily clean it after muddy walks.

Hugo & Hudson Herringbone Tweed Dog Harness

Best for style

For stylish pooches, you can’t go wrong with this classic dog harness made with premium tweed fabric in navy — perfect for gentle strolls through the park. Soft and comfortable, this harness is designed to fit snugly on your dog, keeping them secure on walks while preventing pulling.

It’s also beautifully made, with double-stitched seams and a stainless steel clasp.

JULIUS-K9 IDC Power Harness

Best for durability

This hard-wearing harness has an ergonomically designed strap that sits directly on your dog’s ribcage to reduce pressure on their neck during high-impact activities. The durability of this sturdy harness makes it a great choice for enjoying sports with your dog, such as running or cycling.

Some standout features include the ‘unbreakable buckles’ which have been tested to withstand up to 350kg and the breathable, skin-friendly material.

Barbour Tartan Dog Harness

Best premium dog harness

We love this premium dog harness from the British fashion brand Barbour. As well as looking great, there’s an adjustable chest strap and cushioning to keep your pet comfortable, and a metal D-ring attachment for securing the lead to the harness.

Choose between classic or pink, both featuring the Barbour house tartan pattern.

Ezy-Dog Chest Plate Dog Harness

Best for comfort

If your dog tends to pull on the lead whilst walking, you can relieve pressure on their neck with this comfortable harness. The harness features a chest plate made from EVA moulds, which should shape themselves to your dog’s contours.

Be sure to measure your dog correctly, as this harness comes in several sizes, including three small versions.

Ancol Hi Vis Dog Harness

Best for night walks

The obvious draw of this harness is its luminescent colouring and reflectiveness, helping to make your dog highly visible on night walks. Safety aside, it’s also made of mesh and very lightweight, with sturdy nylon straps and a quick-click fastener for easy removal.

We like that it has adjustable straps so you can buy it for your puppy and keep using it as they grow.

Pets at Home Padded Dog Harness

Best for everyday walks

With comfortable padding, adjustable straps and a reflective trim, this basic harness has everything you need for everyday walks. Plus, there’s even a useful grab handle for extra control.

We love the bright red colour for spotting your dog during park play dates and it’s machine washable for easy cleaning.

What to look for in a small dog harness

Here are some key things to consider when buying a harness for your dog.

Fit

Most dog harnesses come in several sizes with breed guides to help you decide which to buy. For example, a size small is usually suitable for small breeds such as pugs, dachshunds and small terriers. But it’s always a good idea to measure your dog before buying the harness, paying extra attention to their chest circumference.

A well-fitted harness should be snug against your dog’s body but not too tight. You should be able to fit your fingers under the top of the harness against their back. If it’s too tight, you risk putting unnecessary pressure on their neck.

Front clip vs back clip

Consider whether you want a harness with a front or back clip attachment. A front attachment clip provides better control and stops your dog from pulling the lead too much when walking ahead of you, while a back clip is better for slower dogs who walk alongside you. Some dog harnesses come with both front and back attachments, meaning you can switch between the two depending on what type of walk you’re on, or if you’re running with your dog.