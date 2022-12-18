When the temperature drops, it’s worth investing in a dog coat to keep your furry friend toasty and warm during daily walks. There’s a huge range of different designs out there, so it’s a good idea to do a little bit of research into the type of coat you want to get.

Advertisement

A waterproof design with high-vis detailing is a great choice for everyday use, while padded options are useful for chilly days. You could also look for extra features like a grab handle, to make it easy to catch your pet when they get a little excitable.

Best dog coats for chilly walks

Hugo & Hudson Red Reversible Dog Puffer Coat

Hugo & Hudson sells a range of smart accessories for pooches, including a selection of cosy coats like this insulated puffer jacket.

It’s reversible, so you can swap the eye-catching red for the navy hidden inside. Alternatively, buy the coat in one of the other colour options available on Amazon, including yellow, pink and green.

The simple zip-up closure is another massive plus point, alongside the handy water repellent fabric, which even has a hole for attaching the collar.

There are 10 different size options available for this coat, so getting the perfect fit should be easy.

Barbour Dog Coat

For classic countryside style, you can’t go wrong with a Barbour jacket - whether you’re a human or a dog!

We love these two designs: the heritage waxed coat and the slightly warmer quilted version. They both come with an iconic Barbour cord collar and adjustable straps to give a snug fit.

Ruffwear Float Coat

If your dog loves impromptu swimming sessions or joins you for watersport activities like kayaking, a bright float jacket like this one is the ideal option.

It’s got in-built foam panels to help pets achieve a natural swimming position, as well as reflective detailing. Just attach Ruffwear’s Beacon safety light to the dedicated loop for extra visibility in dim conditions.

Meanwhile, the soft handle at the top makes it easy to get a secure grip when you need to keep your dog under control.

Choose between a range of sizes to get the perfect fit for your pet.

FatFace Sussex Dog Coat

Buy now from FatFace (£27.99)

This FatFace design is actually a dog version of the brand’s ever-popular Sussex jacket - so you can sport matching looks when heading out for your daily walk!

The brown waxed cotton fabric is naturally water-resistant, while the burnt orange lining should add a touch of warmth on cool days.

Adjustable Velcro straps at the neck and waist help keep the coat in place.

Weatherbeeta Reflective Dog Rug

If visibility is a priority, try this reflective dog ‘rug’ from Weatherbeeta. Not only is it made with bright yellow fabric; it also has reflective strips to alert road users to your dog’s location.

The entire coat is showerproof, and comes with two easily adjustable straps to keep it secure.

Joules Olive Bee Dog Jacket

Joules is always worth checking for dog accessories and toys; its colourful patterns make for some of the most charming pet products on the market.

Who could resist this sweet bumblebee print dog coat? It’s practical as well as stylish, thanks to the water resistant outer and adjustable fastening. Just attach the lead through the hole at the top of the coat.

Trespaws Duke 2-in-1 Waterproof Dog Jacket

Featuring a removable fleece lining, this smart dog coat is a versatile option. Even without the fluffy inner, it's designed to keep dogs warm and dry throughout the winter, thanks to its water- and wind-proof construction.

It’s also got high-vis detailing to keep your pooch safe in low lighting.

There are four sizes on offer, to suit a range of different dog breeds.

Rydale Country Pet Dog Coat

Olive-green tweed and a faux fur collar lend classic countryside style to this charming dog coat. It’s made with a wool-rich fabric and has a warm fleece lining - perfect for keeping toasty on chilly days.

More like this

The green design is a smart choice for everyday rambles in the great outdoors, but there’s also a blue tweed and plain quilted version.

Adjustable Velcro tabs at the chest and waist complete the package.

Mutts and Hounds Waxed Waterproof Dog Coat

Buy now from Joules (£55.00)

Mutts and Hounds keeps things simple with this sweet dog coat. It comes in plain yellow, green and navy, all made with waterproof waxed cotton to keep your pet dry on rainy days.

There’s also a fleece lining for warmth, and adjustable Velcro straps to get a snug fit. The finishing touch is a collar for extra protection, complete with a smart check lining on the underside.

Advertisement

For more dog-walking kit, see our guides to the best dog walking bum bags and dog poo bags on test.