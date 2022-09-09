Test123
|
Advertisement feature
|
The future of wildlife photography has arrived
With a range of high-quality features, the EOS R system is the perfect mix of power, speed and quality.
To photograph wildlife ethically, an awareness of your surroundings and how your presence is affecting your subject is essential. Missing a potentially excellent shot shouldn't be more important to you than protecting your subject's wellbeing. This is where the new Canon EOS R system comes in. With a silent shutter option, all EOS R System bodies are designed to allow you to minimise disturbance, while still obtaining top-quality shots.
Newer models of the EOS R System, such as the EOS R3, EOS R6 and their very latest model the EOS R7 each come with deep-learning autofocus systems which include automatic animal tracking, so the focus will be able to remain tightly focused on a range of animals including birds, to help never miss a shot. This is what drew wildlife photographer Dani Connor to mirrorless cameras. She says, “As a wildlife photographer, I need to respond quickly to situations and to animals moving quickly, so continuous tracking was a game-changer”.
|Find out more
|
Unrivalled performance
When you’ve undertaken weeks of careful planning to produce a photo opportunity that lasts just a few minutes, every second counts — more so when the subject is one of the planet's most endangered animals. This is something that Dani faced when tracking the Iberian lynx in Spain's Sierra de Andújar Natural Park. Fortunately, she was equipped with the Canon EOS R7, a light and versatile EOS R System camera that can shoot at up to 30fps (frames per second) with animal tracking autofocus and outstanding in-body Image Stabilisation (IBIS).
Faced with such a brief time with the elusive cat, Dani needed to work fast. It was the perfect moment to test the EOS R7's intelligent autofocus and rapid, silent shooting. “The lynx was in front of the hide for around three and a half minutes, and I managed to get 300 photos. Less than four minutes later, he was gone," says Dani. This, combined with the EOS R7's sharp image quality, even at distance, is one of the many things that make the EOS R range ideal for wildlife photographers that need to get closer to the action.
|Find out more
|
Fast and continuous shots on the go
For wildlife photographers, to be able to effectively capture spontaneous or fast action shots is crucial. For amateur photographers, a single memory card may suffice, however, for photographers who are constantly shooting, a single memory card isn’t enough. This is the reason why cameras that have dual card slots are favoured by the pros and are an excellent feature of the EOS R system.
For example, the R3, R6 and R7 feature dual memory card slots, one for universally compatible SD cards (with support for high-speed UHS-II type SD media) and another for CFexpress cards, which offer the incredible speed required for sustained bursts.
|Find out more
|
Get closer to your subject with a wide range of RF lenses and extenders
In terms of finding the right lens for you, Dani says, “It is very much dependent on the type of photography you want to focus on. The Canon EOS R7 and the Canon RF 100–500 mm f/4.5–7.1 L IS USM is a perfect combination for a highly enthusiastic wildlife photographer. This lens is perfect for flexibility, from wider wildlife shots to portrait shots”. What's more, the RF800mm F11 lens was particularly useful for Dani when it came to bird photography. She says, “this lens was particularly useful for birds that are quite far away, especially small birds. I used this lens for birds in flight and by pairing it with the APS-C sensor of the Canon EOS R7, I was able to get frame-filling shots of my subject that were very far away.”
Explore Canon’s varied range of telephoto and super-telephoto prime and zoom lenses available to help match your photography needs. Here are our top picks…
|
RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM
RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM
RF 800mm F11 IS STM
Extender RF 2x
You can find out more about the best lenses to include in your kit bag here
|
Add to your kit bag today and save with Canon’s latest cashback offer
Planning on expanding your photography kit? You can save up to £270 cashback when you purchase a selected product between 1st June and 9th August 2022 from a participating retailer. Offer includes:
• EOS R6 - £200 cashback
You have until 9th September 2022 to submit your claim. To find out more about the promotion including the full product list, participating retailers and terms and conditions click here