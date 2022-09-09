Unrivalled performance When you’ve undertaken weeks of careful planning to produce a photo opportunity that lasts just a few minutes, every second counts — more so when the subject is one of the planet's most endangered animals. This is something that Dani faced when tracking the Iberian lynx in Spain's Sierra de Andújar Natural Park. Fortunately, she was equipped with the Canon EOS R7, a light and versatile EOS R System camera that can shoot at up to 30fps (frames per second) with animal tracking autofocus and outstanding in-body Image Stabilisation (IBIS). Faced with such a brief time with the elusive cat, Dani needed to work fast. It was the perfect moment to test the EOS R7's intelligent autofocus and rapid, silent shooting. “The lynx was in front of the hide for around three and a half minutes, and I managed to get 300 photos. Less than four minutes later, he was gone," says Dani. This, combined with the EOS R7's sharp image quality, even at distance, is one of the many things that make the EOS R range ideal for wildlife photographers that need to get closer to the action.