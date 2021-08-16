Cottages in the Lake District: the best places to stay while on holiday

With its glistening waters and curving fells, the Lake District has some of the most beautiful scenery in the UK.

But it’s not just the landscapes drawing people to the region. The area is also popular for its many fantastic restaurants, outdoor activities and historic and cultural sites. And it’s best enjoyed with an extended stay in one of the peaceful Lake District holiday cottages.

We’ve scoured the web to find the best places to stay in the Lake District, from impressive family houses to cosy cabins for two. Keep scrolling for holiday inspiration!

Best places to stay in the Lake District

Here are some of the best cottages in the Lake District for a peaceful getaway.

Coomb View at Sandbeds, Grayrigg, Nr Kendal

Tripadvisor

Sleeps: 4

Bedrooms: 2 – 1 king-size/twin, 1 double

Bathrooms: 1 – with bath

Dogs allowed: No

WiFi: Yes

Parking: 2 cars

Coomb View offers a rural stay in an easily accessible location; it’s set on a 100-acre farm, yet it’s just four miles away from the nearest M6 junction. The cottage also has plenty of modern luxuries, including an open-plan layout and a high-gloss kitchen.

From each bedroom, you can step out onto a private patio with a table and chairs. And there’s a large lawn and country garden to enjoy on the grounds too. Plus, all guests get free membership to the gym and pool at one of Kendal’s four-star hotels.

Book Coomb View at Tripadvisor

Eller Riggs Cottage, Ulverston

Expedia

Sleeps: 4

Bedrooms: 2 – 1 double, 1 mezzanine twin

Bathrooms: 1 – shower

Dogs allowed: No

WiFi: Yes

Parking: Yes

On the outside, Eller Riggs is a rustic cottage with charming views of the Lake District’s southern landscape. There’s an outdoor seating area in the courtyard, ideal for al fresco meals and snacks.

But step inside and you’ll find a striking, modern interior with unusual design features. The mezzanine twin bedroom looks out over the open-plan ground floor, and you can only access it via an eye-catching spiral staircase.

Plus, you won’t be stuck for places to eat out, as there are several pubs and restaurants just a four-minute drive from the cottage.

Book Eller Riggs Cottage at Expedia

Elm Retreat, Blencowe, near Greystoke

Rural Retreats

Sleeps: 2

Bedrooms: 1 – king-size

Bathrooms: 1 – en-suite shower room

Dogs allowed: No

WiFi: No

Parking: 1 car

A peaceful retreat for two, this homely log cabin is set in a private clearing with views of the nearby river and secluded woodland. It has its own barbecue and fire pit for cosy evenings, and you can take advantage of the many activities on offer at Blencowe Estate. You can go swimming, cycling and sailing, or indulge in a more unusual pastime, like clay pigeon shooting or brown trout fishing.

Despite the compact nature of this holiday home, it doesn’t scrimp on luxuries. There’s a king-size bed, which you can transform into seating during the day, and a shower room with a heated towel rail. Plus, everything’s powered by solar energy.

Book Elm Retreat at Rural Retreats

Gill Beck Barn, Melmerby

Rural Retreats

Sleeps: 6

Bedrooms: 3 – 2 super-king/twin, 1 super-king

Bathrooms: 3 – all en-suite shower rooms

Dogs allowed: 2

WiFi: Yes

Parking: 3 cars

Gill Beck Barn is situated in the north-east of the Lake District, just a 15-minute walk away from Melmerby, with its village pub, shops and tea room.

The spacious and welcoming holiday home has been beautifully furnished to combine modern and traditional styles. The open-plan kitchen/living area has a wood burning stove and an AGA, and outside you’ll find a private garden with a lawn and patio.

You can also use the hot tub and hire bicycles, which are available on request.

Book Gill Beck Barn at Rural Retreats

Nethercroft, Finsthwaite, Nr Lake Windermere

Holiday Cottages

Sleeps: 6

Bedrooms: 3 – 2 super-king and 1 king-size

Bathrooms: 3 – 1 shower room, 1 en-suit with bath and shower, 1 en-suite with shower

Dogs allowed: No

WiFi: Yes

Parking: 3 cars

One of the most impressive holiday cottages in the Lake District, Nethercroft is characterised by its large windows and skylights looking out to the surrounding countryside. The best bit is perhaps the master bedroom suite, with its own adjoining lounge and bathroom, all fitted with dreamy skylights.

Not only is this house beautifully designed, but it’s also in a convenient location, close to cultural sites like the former homes of Beatrix Potter and William Wordsworth. It’s also less than a mile away from Lake Windermere, England’s biggest natural lake.

Book Nethercroft at Holiday Cottages

Rose Castle Cottage, Nr Coniston

The National Trust

Sleeps: 4

Bedrooms: 2 – 1 double, 1 twin

Bathrooms: 1 – with shower

Dogs allowed: No

WiFi: No

Parking: 2 cars

If you fancy taking a break from modern technology and getting back to a simpler way of life, take a look at The National Trust’s Rose Castle Cottage. This quirky property is fitted with basic essentials, such as a fridge and oven, and the water is pumped from a nearby borehole. You won’t find any luxuries like a television, dishwasher or WiFi on site.

Instead, you’ll be able to unwind and enjoy the 19th-century cottage’s period features and cosy character. There are no neighbours nearby, so the windows offer uninterrupted views of the surrounding landscape.

Make the short walk from the cottage to Monk Coniston jetty for a trip on the Victorian Steam Yacht Gondola across Coniston Water.

Book Rose Castle Cottage at The National Trust

Walk The Old Man of Coniston

Ullock Mains, Cockermouth

Holiday Cottages

Sleeps: 14

Beds: 7 – 4 king, 1 super-king/twin, 1 double, 1 bunk

Bathrooms: 5 – 1 with bath, 1 with shower, 2 en-suite shower rooms and 1 Jack-and-Jill shower room

Dogs allowed: 2

WiFi: Yes

Parking: 6 cars

With space for 14 guests, this impressive countryside retreat is the perfect holiday cottage for special get-togethers with family and friends. It’s nestled between the small towns of Cockermouth and Workington in the north-west of the Lake District, and you can walk to the nearest pub.

The house has a lounge and a snug, both with log fires, as well as a kitchen-diner with an AGA and a pantry. During your stay, you can also make use of the private courtyard and garden, complete with a charcoal barbecue.

Book Ullock Mains at Holiday Cottages

Weathertop House, Howgill Fells

Expedia

Sleeps: 7

Bedrooms: 3 – all king-size

Bathrooms: 3 – all with showers, one with a bath

Dogs allowed: No

WiFi: Yes

Parking: 3 cars

Weathertop House has to be one of the best cottages in the Lake District for unspoilt views and wildlife-spotting opportunities. It’s on the region’s eastern edge, and through spectacular floor-to-ceiling windows, the living room, dining room and all three bedrooms look out onto uninterrupted vistas of the rolling hills outside.

Alternatively, you can take in the surroundings from the hot tub, tucked around the side of the house, or the enclosed garden, accessible via the ground floor rooms’ french doors.

Other bonuses include the 10-seater dining table, outdoor barbecue area and the 7-minute walk time to the local pub, The Black Swan.

Book Weathertop House at Expedia

Wreay Mansions, Watermillock, Penrith

Rural Retreats

Sleeps: 5

Beds: 3 – 1 super-king, 1 twin/super-king, 1 single

Bathrooms: 2 – 1 shower room, 1 en-suite shower room

Dogs allowed: No

WiFi: Yes

Parking: 2 cars

Wreay Mansions used to be a hunting lodge for the Duke of Norfolk, but now it’s a comfortable holiday home with a cobbled patio and lawn. The standout feature of this retreat, though, is the 30-foot-long sheltered balcony looking out over Lake Ullswater and the nearby fells.

The property is set over four floors in total. To allow guests to fully appreciate the view during the day, the living and dining rooms are on the upper floor, with doors leading out onto the balcony. Meanwhile, you can access the terrace via the french doors in the two ground-floor bedrooms.

Book Wreay Mansions at Rural Retreats

Yew Tree Cottage, Ravenglass near Eskdale Green

Sykes Cottages

Sleeps: 6

Bedrooms: 3 – 1 double, 1 twin, 1 single, 1 sofa bed

Bathrooms: 1 – bath and shower

Dogs allowed: No

WiFi: Yes

Parking: 2 cars

For a cosy family getaway, book Yew Tree Cottage near Ravenglass. This characterful house has a sitting room and a snug – both with log fires – as well as a kitchen-diner for sociable meals. Most of the windows look out onto the surrounding peaks, which you can also admire from the patio and garden.

This retreat is one of the best Lake District holiday cottages for walkers, as it’s just a 40-minute drive from England’s highest mountain, Scafell Pike. And if you’re keen to try other activities, you can take advantage of the complimentary discounts at the nearby Eskdale Golf and Country Estate’s 18-hole golf course and fishing facilities.

Book Yew Tree Cottage at Sykes Cottages