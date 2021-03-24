A delightful morning on a Devon river with wildlife photographer Jim Brown

Storyteller Martin Maudsley meets wildlife photographer and countryman Jim Brown on Jim’s local river, the Axe, which flows from Somerset into East Devon. They discuss otters, swans, folklore and farming – and the dedication wildlife photographers need to catch their quarry. Their delightful conversation is set against the bubbling backdrop of the Axe and its tributary, the Yatty.

Advertisement

You can also find this episode on Podfollow – for Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google etc

Advertisement

Otter image by Jim Brown