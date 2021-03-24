A delightful morning on a Devon river with wildlife photographer Jim Brown
Enjoy a gentle meander along the River Axe in Devon in the friendly company of wildlife photographer Jim Brown and professional story-teller Martin Maudsley. Listen on for stories of wildlife and folklore in episode 11, season 8 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast
Storyteller Martin Maudsley meets wildlife photographer and countryman Jim Brown on Jim’s local river, the Axe, which flows from Somerset into East Devon. They discuss otters, swans, folklore and farming – and the dedication wildlife photographers need to catch their quarry. Their delightful conversation is set against the bubbling backdrop of the Axe and its tributary, the Yatty.
Otter image by Jim Brown