  1. Home
  2. Wildlife
  3. Birds
  4. An eerie evening with Britain’s strangest bird

An eerie evening with Britain’s strangest bird

Listen to the strange calls of the nightjars on an atmospheric evening's walk on a Welsh hillside in episode 6, season 6 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Britain's strangest bird

Enjoy a night-time wander on a Welsh hill in the Brecon Beacons listening and watching one of Britain’s strangest creature – in episode 6, season 6 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Enter the strange world of the nightjar in a dusk adventure on a secret Welsh hillside. Fergus Collins meets ornithologist Steve Roberts and listens to the strange song and stranger stories of this bizarre nocturnal bird.

Steve rings the nestlings and tracks the species’ progress in Wales. With thanks also to Hannah Tribe for giving voice to various readings throughout.

You can find out more about nightjars here

Authors

fergus3

Fergus Collins

Editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

