Drawing birds can sometimes feel a bit intimidating. Where do you start? How do you get the proportions right?

But with a few simple shapes and lines, taken one step at a time, you’ll soon find that sketching a bird isn’t as impossible as you first thought.

Don’t worry about getting it perfect first time, it may take a few goes – make the legs a little longer, the eye a little bigger or the chest more curved.

Once you’re happy with the body you can add a bit of colour. Take inspiration from the birds in your garden or local park or wood.

How to draw a bird