Spring is a magical time of year when our hedgerows, trees and cliff edges ring with the peep and chirrup of freshly hatched chicks. While magical, it’s also a precarious time for these baby birds – facing multiple threats including cold, starvation and predators. Just hours after hatching, the chicks of some bird species, such as the greylag goose, can run about and feed themselves, while others, such as the blue tit, hatch blind and helpless and are dependent on their parents for weeks.

It’s a wondrous spring spectacle and a prime time for birdwatching, so we invite you to pack your binoculars and keep your eyes peeled for these spring chicks in the British countryside.

9 Easter chicks to spot in the British countryside

Greylag goose