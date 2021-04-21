New podcast series – episode 1: in search of spring curlews

In the first of the new season: Spring Across Britain we meet with RSPB expert Damon Bridge and author and curlew champion Mary Colwell. Listen on as they explore spring wildlife in the fabulous RSPB reserve of Swell Wood and West Sedgemoor – in the hope of hearing the enigmatic curlew on the eve of World Curlew Day.

Later, we meet singer-songwriter and nature champion David Gray.

David talks about his own curlew experiences and how wild places have influenced his new album Skellig – of which you can hear the title track in this podcast. Annabel Ross is your host.

Apple Podcast, Android and Spotify listeners can also find the episode here.