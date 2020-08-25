Explore the fascinating wildlife of a Hampshire chalk stream

Meet the incredible wildlife of a chalk stream with insect expert George McGavin and Zam Baring of the Wessex Rivers Trust in episode 9 of season 6 of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast.

Take a journey along the beautiful Candover Brook in Hampshire to discover chalk stream wildlife from mayflies and leeches to damselflies and bullheads. It’s a truly delightful and entertaining adventure in one of Britain’s most precious wild habitats.

Annabel Ross is your host as she interviews Dr George McGavin and Zam Baring of the Wessex Rivers Trust. Find out more about the Wessex Rivers Trust

