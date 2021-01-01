Make a moth trap
All you need for this simple moth trap are a few household materials and some patience.
There are almost 50 times as many species of moth in the UK as there are butterfly species. These often-colourful members of the Lepidoptera order are largely nocturnal, meaning your best chances of spotting them are at night. All you need are a few simple materials and some patience.
Do you want to learn more about the amazing world of moths? Check out our guide to British moths, which includes useful information on how to identify common British moths, where to see them, and why moths are so important.
You Will Need
- White sheet
- Pegs
- Torch or lamp
- Washing line, garden chair or tree branch
Step 1
Peg your sheet on a washing line or hang it over a garden chair or tree branch.
Step 2
Turn off all nearby lights, grab a blanket and settle down – you’ll need to be patient.
Step 3
Shine your torch on to the sheet, or place a lamp behind it.
Step 4
Wait for a few minutes (often longer) and identify the moths as they land.
Illustrations: Enya Todd