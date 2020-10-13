Interview with H is for Hawk author Helen MacDonald in the latest BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Enjoy the new Plodcast – episode 3 of season 7 – featuring the great Helen MacDonald talking about her love of nature and the fascinating and surprising inspirations for her books

Nature writer Helen MacDonald is best known for her critically acclaimed book: H is for Hawk. While this award-winning tome focuses on Helen’s efforts to train a goshawk, it struck a chord with many in the way it deals with family, belonging and grief – as well as the beautifully drawn explorations and adventures in the British countryside.

Helen has a new book out, Vesper Flights, and she talks about both works and her love of the natural world with Maria Hodson with readings by Hannah Tribe.