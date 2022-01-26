The best hedgehog houses for your garden

If you’re looking to offer hedgehogs a protective space where they can find shelter, hibernate and hide from predators, a hedgehog house is a simple solution. With hedgehog numbers in Britain sadly on the decline, it’s a great time to lend a helping hand and provide a safe space for your garden guests.

There are a range of hedgehog house designs and materials available, including wooden boxes and rattan igloo shelters, so we’ve rounded up eight of the best hedgehog houses so you can find a suitable match for your outdoor space.

In terms of location, Prickles and Paws Hedgehog Rescue recommend a shady, quiet and sheltered area, ideally amongst lots of undergrowth. As nest builders, hedgehogs will make use of the natural nesting materials they come across. You can help them settle in by placing a handful of hay or dried leaves in the hedgehog house.

If you want to lay out food for the hedgehogs – meaty cat and dog food will do the trick (but avoid dairy as they’re lactose intolerant!) – it’s best to keep it separate from their house, as they prefer to eat and sleep in different areas. This also prevents you from disturbing them too.

Check out our British hedgehog guide for lots of handy tips on how you can help hedgehogs.

Best hedgehog houses for 2022

Riverside Woodcraft Hedgehog House

This handmade hedgehog house has a resin bonded floor, so it’s one to consider if you’d like to create a dry and draft-free environment for your garden hedgehogs. If you’re worried about mould and rot, this pick from Riverside Woodcraft has an anti-fungal and anti-bacterial coating which should help to protect the wood.

There’s also a weatherproof insulated roof, as well as a tunnel entrance to prevent uninvited predators, including badgers, foxes and pets, from entering. It’s a well-thought-out design that’s been made with hedgehog safety and warmth in mind!

Gardman Hedgehog House

This hedgehog house allows you to create a leafy haven for hedgehogs looking for shelter. You could cover the wicker design in leaves and twigs, as hedgehogs thrive in messy, unkempt outdoor areas where they can find food and meet other hedgehogs. It’ll slot into your garden with ease thanks to its natural look.

It’s best to place igloo shaped designs in dry and sheltered areas to prevent flooding. So if your garden doesn’t cope well during a wet spell, and it’s prone to flooding, a wooden box design would perhaps be more suitable as they’re more reliable in bad weather. With igloo designs, it’s also worth checking the safety of the mesh design to ensure hedgehogs don’t get their prickles caught.

Hedgehog and Wildlife Dwelling

If you’re happy to splash out, and you’re looking for something a little more extravagant, this lovely option from Dobies could do the trick! It’s made from reconstituted stone, and weighs 30kg, so it should be a sturdy and hardy choice. It arrives in two parts and there are little ‘welcome’ and ‘sweet dreams’ signs, making this an endearing garden accessory as well as a safe space for hedgehogs to find refuge.

Just pop some straw and leaves inside to help them get started, and you’re all set up. Be careful if placing this garden feature near a pond. It’s important to ensure there’s a way for hedgehogs to get out of a pond – whether that’s a homemade ramp or ladder – to prevent them from drowning.

£119.99

Buy the Hedgehog and Wildlife Dwelling now from Dobies

Igloo Hedgehog House

A garden can be a dangerous place for hedgehogs, with the worry of bonfires, pets and garden equipment, so this rattan hideout could provide some much needed shelter. This rustic choice is made of wicker, and should be placed in a dry and sheltered area in case of flooding.

This hedgehog house features a steel frame, and waterproof roof so it should offer a certain degree of protection during a wet and windy evening. It measures 53 x 59 x 22cm in size, and it features a moss trim giving it a camouflaged look.

CJ Wildlife Eco-Plate Hedgehog House

If you’re looking for something with a bit more structure, this hedgehog house is made of eco-plate – a material made from recycled car seats – making it a durable and weather resistant option. Designed in collaboration with the Dutch Hedgehog protection society, it features a removable lid, and a 36cm entrance tunnel so hedgehogs can stay clear of predators.

It’s a large design at 35 x 60 x 46cm, leaving plenty of room for hedgehogs to build a toasty nest.

£59.99

Buy the CJ Wildlife Eco-Plate Hedgehog House now from Crestala Fencing Centre

Hedgehog Home

Made from recycled plastic and FSC wood, this hedgehog home features an internal tunnel to keep hedgehogs safe. Internal tunnels are also useful for keeping out drafts to allow for a cosy nest.

If you want to clean the box when it’s empty, you can access the inside of the hedgehog house using the lift and twist lid. This unique design also features built-in air ventilation, and it’s suitable for nursing, nesting and hibernation, making it a solid all-year-round home.

£59.95

Buy the Hedgehog Home now from the British Hedgehog Preservation Society

RSPB Silhouette Hedgehog Home

This is a very professional looking hedgehog house which features a concealed internal entrance in order to keep the hedgehogs safe from predators. It’s designed to keep hedgehogs warm in the winter, and there’s also ventilation holes to improve air flow. It also has a little hedgehog picture carved on the side which is a nice touch!

Whether your garden visitors are looking for a nest site, a rain shelter or a space to hibernate, this hedgehog home is likely to come in handy.

£55

Buy the RSPB Silhouette Hedgehog Home now from RSPB