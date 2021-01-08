British duck guide: identification, species, facts and where to see

From the monochrome markings of the smew, to the incredible greens of teal, wigeon and mallard and the delicate speckling on a gadwall, ducks are stunningly beautiful. Even the shimmering browns, blues and oranges of escapees from private collections such as mandarins, or occasional visitors such as harlequins, seem to have been applied from the perfect palate.

Find our more about this beautiful bird family – including where they live, the best time to see them, which species live in Britain and how to identify them – with our guide to ducks in the UK.

When is the best time of year to see ducks?

You can see some species of duck all year round in the UK. But it is in the winter months, when the resistant species are joined by winter visitors, that you stand the best chances of seeing the most species. The chances are that where there’s water, there are ducks – just waiting to inspire the next generation of budding naturalists.