Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Wildlife
  3. The best wildlife webcams to watch in the UK and Ireland

The best wildlife webcams to watch in the UK and Ireland

Watch livestreams of wildlife around the UK and Ireland, thanks to the work of conservationists. Enjoy views of nesting birds and the hatching of their chicks, plus feeding mammals such as badgers and squirrels.

Luna the tawny owl returns to her eggs, Yorkshire. © Robert E Fuller

Although you may not be able to see much wildlife from your home during the coronavirus pandemic, you can still watch a variety of species thanks to these animal webcams.

Advertisement

Some of these cameras are seasonal, for example they may only be active during the nesting season. However we have decided to include them here anyway, and will endeavour to regularly update which cameras are online or offline.

To see even more wildlife webcams from around the world, including bald eagles, hummingbirds, manatees and elephants, check out this list on the BBC Wildlife website.

Mammals

Soprano pipistrelle bats

Small mammals

Foxes

Badgers

Seals

Birds

Blue tits

Blue tit in nest. © WildlifeKate
Blue tit in nest. © WildlifeKate

Jackdaws

Jackdaw nestbox. © WildlifeKate
Jackdaw nestbox. © WildlifeKate

Ospreys

Peregrine falcons

Barn owls

Barn owls on the Dorset Wildlife Trust webcam in April 2020, just after the female laid her third egg.
Barn owls on the Dorset Wildlife Trust webcam in April 2020, just after the female laid her third egg.

Tawny owls

Luna the tawny owl returns to her eggs, Yorkshire. © Robert E Fuller
Luna the tawny owl returns to her eggs, Yorkshire. © Robert E Fuller

Common kestrel

White-tailed eagles

Kittiwakes

Puffins

Mixed birds

Goldfinch and greenfinch at feeder. © WildlifeKate
Goldfinch and greenfinch at feeder. © WildlifeKate

Mixed wildlife

Pine marten at Aigas feeding station. © WildlifeKate
Pine marten at Aigas feeding station. © WildlifeKate
Advertisement

Main image: Luna the tawny owl returns to her eggs, Yorkshire. © Robert E Fuller

Authors

Megan Shersby

Editorial and digital co-ordinator at BBC Wildlife Magazine, and countryfile.com

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Latest

Winter Caesar salad/Credit: Jenny Zarins

Winter Caesar salad

Serves 4 as a light lunch, 8 as a starter
Bluebells in woodland

Day out: Wanstead Park, London

You may also like

(GERMANY OUT) Nachtigall auf Ast sitzend rechts sehend singend (Photo by blw Naturstudio/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
Birds

Britain’s best songbirds: how to identify each species

Plane tree on a Brecon Beacons path
Podcast

Climb into the Brecon Beacons for a spring wildlife special

Robin on a perch, Getty
Birds

Robin guide: species facts and how to attract robins to your garden

Goldfinch and nest
Birds

Guide to bird nests: how to identify different species nests