The best wildlife webcams to watch in the UK and Ireland
Watch livestreams of wildlife around the UK and Ireland, thanks to the work of conservationists. Enjoy views of nesting birds and the hatching of their chicks, plus feeding mammals such as badgers and squirrels.
Although you may not be able to see much wildlife from your home during the coronavirus pandemic, you can still watch a variety of species thanks to these animal webcams.
Some of these cameras are seasonal, for example they may only be active during the nesting season. However we have decided to include them here anyway, and will endeavour to regularly update which cameras are online or offline.
To see even more wildlife webcams from around the world, including bald eagles, hummingbirds, manatees and elephants, check out this list on the BBC Wildlife website.
Mammals
Soprano pipistrelle bats
- Hanningfield Reservoir visitor centre, England, UK – Essex Wildlife Trust (currently offline)
Small mammals
Foxes
Badgers
Seals
Birds
Blue tits
- Lichfield, England, UK – WildlifeKate (currently offline)
- Surrey, England, UK – Wildlife Aid Foundation (currently offline)
Jackdaws
- Lichfield, England, UK – WildlifeKate (currently offline)
Ospreys
- Poole Harbour, England, UK – Birds of Poole Harbour
- Rutland Water, England, UK – Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust (currently offline)
- Foulshaw Moss Nature Reserve, England, UK – Cumbria Wildlife Trust (currently offline)
- Cors Dyfi, Wales, UK – Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust (currently offline)
- Gwynedd, England, UK – Bywyd Gwyllt Glaslyn Wildlife (currently offline)
- Loch of the Lowes, Scotland, UK – Scottish Wildlife Trust (currently offline)
- Loch Arkaig, Scotland, UK – Woodland Trust (currently offline)
Peregrine falcons
- Leamington Spa Town Hall, England, UK – Warwickshire Wildlife Trust (currently offline)
- Nottingham Trent University, England, UK – Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust
- Sussex Heights, Brighton, England, UK – Sussex Ornithological Society
Barn owls
- Lorton Meadows, England, UK – Dorset Wildlife Trust (currently offline)
- Blue House Farm, England, UK – Essex Wildlife Trust (currently offline)
- Yorkshire, England, UK – Robert E Fuller
Tawny owls
Common kestrel
White-tailed eagles
Kittiwakes
- Gateshead Quayside, England, UK – Durham Wildlife Trust (currently offline)
Puffins
- Alderney – Alderney Wildlife Trust (currently offline)
Mixed birds
- Brownsea Lagoon, Dorset, England, UK – Dorset Wildlife Trust, Birds of Poole Harbour, National Trust & Sandbanks Hotel
- Brownsea Lagoon, Dorset, England, UK (elevated hide) – Dorset Wildlife Trust, Birds of Poole Harbour, National Trust & Sandbanks Hotel
- Holton Lee, Dorset, England, UK – Birds of Poole Harbour & Livability Holton Lee (currently offline)
- Plumgarths wildlife garden, England, UK – Cumbria Wildlife Trust
- Gloucestershire, England, UK – Simon King Wildlife
- Arne Nature Reserve, Dorset, England, UK (Middlebere Channel, and bird feeder) – RSPB
- Lichfield, England, UK (garden feeding station) – WildlifeKate
- Lichfield, England, UK (feeders 1) – WildlifeKate
- Lichfield, England, UK (feeders 2) – WildlifeKate
- Lichfield, England, UK (window feeders) – WildlifeKate
- Wigan, UK – Dave Jones
Mixed wildlife
- Skomer Island, Wales, UK – Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales (currently offline)
- Aigas Field Centre, Scotland, UK – WildlifeKate
- Lichfield, England, UK (waterhole) – WildlifeKate
Main image: Luna the tawny owl returns to her eggs, Yorkshire. © Robert E Fuller