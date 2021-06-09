New Nature Writer of the Year terms and conditions

FULL TERMS AND CONDITIONS

IMMEDIATE MEDIA COMPANY LIMITED

Rules for BBC Countryfile Magazine New Nature Writer of the Year competition

The Promoter is Immediate Media Company Bristol Limited.

[The BBC Code of Conduct for competitions can be found at www.bbc.co.uk/competitioncode/ and all BBC magazines comply with the Code.]

The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.

New writers are defined as ‘new’ if they have never published nature writing in national print media before. Entrants MAY participate if they have written:

blogs and web features about the natural world

nature-themed content in local print media, trade media, or subscription-only specialist media

print-published work on other subjects, including travel writing

There is no minimum age for entrants.

The closing date for entries is 11.59pm on 9 June 2021.

By entering the promotion, the participants agree:

to be bound by these terms and conditions;

that their surname and county of residence may be released if they win a prize; and

that should they win the promotion, their name and likeness may be used by the Promoter for pre-arranged promotional purposes.

How to enter

Entrants should enter by email to newnaturewoty@countryfile.com. Text should be pasted into the body of the email, not attached in a document.

Entries received after the closing date of the promotion will not be considered. Postal entries will not be accepted.

Entrants must supply to Immediate Media Company Limited their full name, the county, city or other district where they live, email address and daytime telephone number.

Entrants aged under 18 must state their age with their competition entry and confirm that they have permission to enter from their parent or guardian.

The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy (www.immediatemedia.co.uk/privacy-policy).

Only one entry will be permitted per person.

Receipt will be acknowledged by an automated email reply. Entrants should not approach Countryfile Magazine to verify receipt.

Entrants should submit copy that reflects the theme: An escape to nature.

Entries deemed by the judges to differ from the theme will be disqualified.

Entries should be based on the entrant’s direct observation of the natural world in the UK.

Entries should be 600-800 words. Entries exceeding 800 words will be disqualified.

All copy included in your entry must be entirely your own.

Countryfile Magazine cannot provide feedback on entries.

Judging

Ten entries will be shortlisted by BBC Countryfile magazine staff.

A panel of three judges, to include at least two not employed as BBC Countryfile

Magazine staff, will then choose the winner from the shortlist.

Judging Criteria

The winner will be the entry that best:

describes an aspect of the UK’s natural world that the entrant has witnessed in person

evokes a vivid atmosphere

conveys a strong sense of place

shows how this experience of the natural world affected the entrant

Shortlisted and winning entrants

Shortlisted entrants should be willing to take part in a socially distanced photographic shoot at an outdoor location near their home, subject to Covid 19 movement restrictions. Photographs will appear in the magazine.

Shortlisted entrants should be willing to supply some basic personal information for publication in the magazine, including age and home county.

Shortlisted entries or extracts thereof may be reproduced in the magazine or website (countryfile.com) in full or in part.

The winning entry will be published in full in issue 182 of the magazine – the October issue, out on 23 September.

The Promoter’s decision as to the winner is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered into.

There is no cash alternative and the prize will not be transferable. Prizes must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred.

The surname and county of residence of the winner will be available upon request by email to newnaturewoty@countryfile.com within two months of the closing date of the promotion.

The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.

The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.

The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion or occurring to the winner arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.

The promotion is subject to the laws of England.