Where is Springwatch visiting and what time is it on TV?
Springwatch returns to BBC Two for three weeks of live programmes exploring the restorative power of nature
Springwatch returns to BBC Two in May 2022 with a series of live programmes celebrating the restorative power of nature and the calming effect of time spent in the natural world. Here is our guide to Springwatch 2022, with who's presenting it and what's coming up in the latest series.
When is Springwatch on TV?
BBC Springwatch be aired for three weeks of live programming, starting on Monday 30 May. You can expect subsequent episodes on Monday 6 June and Monday 13 June.
Where is Springwatch filmed in 2022?
This year, Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan will be back at Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk, a landscape with rewilding at its heart.
Megan McCubbin, meanwhile, will be going on a spring road trip across the North of England, starting in Kielder Forest.
Iolo Williams returns to the Isle of Mull, one of his favourite wildlife havens and home to white-tailed eagles and golden eagle territories.
Who presents Springwatch?
Presenters are Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Iolo Williams and Megan McCubbin.
What is coming up on Springwatch?
At Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk, we'll join Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan as the nesting season begins in the area. The Springwatch remote cameras are following activity in the beaver enclosure, as well as nests for marsh harriers, lapwing and songbirds. We'll also keep an eye on a bee colony, watching it grow throughout the season.
Megan McCubbin is setting off on a spring road trip starting in Kielder Forest, the largest man-made woodland in England which is now a haven for wildlife. We'll follow the trajectory of osprey pairs as they flee the nest and hunt. Megan then heads east to Hauxley Nature Reserve, which was once an open cast name, but is now home to otters, red squirrels, stoats and songbirds, and has become renowned for its bird populations. Megan's final stop is Newcastle city centre, where she'll broadcast from Kittiwake tower in Gateshead, a hotspot for red squirrels, foxes, hedgehogs and visiting parakeets. (Find out more about urban wildlife species.)
Iolo Williams returns to the Isle of Mull to learn about the 22 pairs of white-tailed eagles and 30 golden eagle territories that are based there. We'll also learn more about the island's marine life – with seabirds, puffins and otters – and its wildflower meadows.
How can I join in with Springwatch?
Each series, viewers can share sights and sounds from the season tagging @BBCSpringwatch on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. You can also upload your photos to the Watches Flickr page.
Which animals will feature in this year's Springwatch?
You can expect appearances and close studies of the following animals:
- Lacewings
- Cuttlefish
- Rabbits
- Downland Butterflies
- Osmia Bicolor Bee
- Badgers
- Long Tailed Tits
- Hedgehogs
- Lesser Spotted Woodpecker
- Toads
- Greater Horseshoe Bats
- Wild Boar
- Puffins
- Zebra Jumping Spider
Autumnwatch and Winterwatch 2022
Springwatch will be followed by Autumnwatch and Winterwatch (known as The Watches) later in the year.
