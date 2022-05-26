Who presents Springwatch?

Presenters are Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Iolo Williams and Megan McCubbin.

Springwatch presenters (left to right): Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Gillian Burke and Iolo Williams.

What is coming up on Springwatch?

At Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk, we'll join Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan as the nesting season begins in the area. The Springwatch remote cameras are following activity in the beaver enclosure, as well as nests for marsh harriers, lapwing and songbirds. We'll also keep an eye on a bee colony, watching it grow throughout the season.

Megan McCubbin is setting off on a spring road trip starting in Kielder Forest, the largest man-made woodland in England which is now a haven for wildlife. We'll follow the trajectory of osprey pairs as they flee the nest and hunt. Megan then heads east to Hauxley Nature Reserve, which was once an open cast name, but is now home to otters, red squirrels, stoats and songbirds, and has become renowned for its bird populations. Megan's final stop is Newcastle city centre, where she'll broadcast from Kittiwake tower in Gateshead, a hotspot for red squirrels, foxes, hedgehogs and visiting parakeets. (Find out more about urban wildlife species.)

Iolo Williams returns to the Isle of Mull to learn about the 22 pairs of white-tailed eagles and 30 golden eagle territories that are based there. We'll also learn more about the island's marine life – with seabirds, puffins and otters – and its wildflower meadows.

How can I join in with Springwatch?

Each series, viewers can share sights and sounds from the season tagging @BBCSpringwatch on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. You can also upload your photos to the Watches Flickr page.

Which animals will feature in this year's Springwatch?

You can expect appearances and close studies of the following animals:

Lacewings

Cuttlefish

Rabbits

Downland Butterflies

Osmia Bicolor Bee

Badgers

Long Tailed Tits

Hedgehogs

Lesser Spotted Woodpecker

Toads

Greater Horseshoe Bats

Wild Boar

Puffins

Zebra Jumping Spider

Autumnwatch and Winterwatch 2022

Springwatch will be followed by Autumnwatch and Winterwatch (known as The Watches) later in the year.