Crunchy ‘Biscotti’ biscuits
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook: -
- plus 30 minutes cooling
- Easy
- Makes around 16 chunky biscuits
Ingredients
- 180g sugar
- 2 eggs
- 300g plain flour, plus extra for dusting
- 1 tsp baking powder
- Pinch of salt
- ¼ tsp finely grated fresh nutmeg or ground nutmeg
- 40g whole skin-on hazelnuts
- 40g whole skin-on almonds
Method
- STEP 1
Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan, and line a baking sheet with parchment.
- STEP 2
Use an electric mixer or whisk to beat the sugar and eggs until thick, pale and voluminous.
- STEP 3
Fold in the remaining ingredients until completely combined.
- STEP 4
Lightly dust the work surface with a little extra flour and turn the dough out on it, shaping into a smooth flattened loaf shape, about 10cm wide and
22cm long.
- STEP 5
Place on the lined baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes, until crisp and firm and pale golden in colour.
- STEP 6
Remove from the oven and allow to cool on a wire rack before slicing; cooling for at least 30 minutes or more is ideal. Reduce the temperature of the oven to 150°C/130°C fan.
- STEP 7
Using a sharp serrated knife, cut the log into biscuits about 1½–2cm thick.
- STEP 8
Place the biscuits back on the baking sheet and return to the oven for 25–30 minutes, until lightly golden brown and crisp throughout.
- STEP 9
Remove from the oven and allow to cool before storing in an airtight container. The biscuits will last well for two weeks or more.