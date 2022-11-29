Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 180g sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 300g plain flour, plus extra for dusting
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • Pinch of salt
  • ¼ tsp finely grated fresh nutmeg or ground nutmeg
  • 40g whole skin-on hazelnuts
  • 40g whole skin-on almonds

Method

  • STEP 1

    Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan, and line a baking sheet with parchment.

  • STEP 2

    Use an electric mixer or whisk to beat the sugar and eggs until thick, pale and voluminous.

  • STEP 3

    Fold in the remaining ingredients until completely combined.

  • STEP 4

    Lightly dust the work surface with a little extra flour and turn the dough out on it, shaping into a smooth flattened loaf shape, about 10cm wide and
    22cm long.

  • STEP 5

    Place on the lined baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes, until crisp and firm and pale golden in colour.

  • STEP 6

    Remove from the oven and allow to cool on a wire rack before slicing; cooling for at least 30 minutes or more is ideal. Reduce the temperature of the oven to 150°C/130°C fan.

  • STEP 7

    Using a sharp serrated knife, cut the log into biscuits about 1½–2cm thick.

  • STEP 8

    Place the biscuits back on the baking sheet and return to the oven for 25–30 minutes, until lightly golden brown and crisp throughout.

  • STEP 9

    Remove from the oven and allow to cool before storing in an airtight container. The biscuits will last well for two weeks or more.

Image:

Authors

Claire Thomson
Claire Thomson

Claire Thomson is a chef and food writer, and almost always in the kitchen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement